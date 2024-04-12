Aayush Sharma, who made an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast recently opened up about his love for movies. The actor revealed how he tricked his parents into shifting to Mumbai. Speaking about his inclination towards movies, he mentioned a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer, Veer Zaara. Apart from this, Sharma’s revelations left Bharti and Haarsh surprised.

Aayush Sharma’s inclination towards movies

Aayush Sharma has recently revealed his love for watching movies and his inclination towards it since his childhood. Mentioning more about it, Aayush answered Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiyaa’s question about when he thought of starting a career in acting. Meanwhile, sharing his experience on the same, he mentioned his favorite scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara and Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom 2, where Aishwarya Rai asks him to reveal his face.

The Antim actor elaborated on his craze for movies, as he mentioned that he used to listen to songs with earphones plugged in and then copy steps so that no one gets to learn about it.

Continuing the same, he recalled watching the ‘walk’ of Shah Rukh Khan in the song Main Yahaan Hoon from the movie Veer Zaara, followed by the face revelation scene from Dhoom 2 where Hritik Roshan reveals his face when Aishwarya Rai asks him. He claimed that he watched that movie seven times just to see Hritikh’s slow-motion walk.

Aayush had a love for movies but never dared to tell his father so he asked the latter to send him to Bengaluru, despite Delhi as he told him that children are tempted to deteriorate there. Later, he mentioned that he went for his first interview in slippers and a vest. After that, he shifted to Mumbai for more exposure and discovering himself, which defines his love for acting.

Describing it further, he went down memory lane and recalled that his parents never had an idea about his inner urge to act. Coming from a political and modest Pahadi background, the actor was allowed to watch movies but was restricted to keep it within limits and was not allowed to dance in front of anyone in public.

“Saal mien 4-5 pictures allowed thi dekhne ko (Only 4 to 5 movies were allowed to watch in a year),” said the Antim actor. Sharma mentioned that he was not allowed to sing too, which certainly surprised Bharti.

Concluding his statement, he made another confession stating, “Maine kabhi graduation poori nahi kari. Meri biwi mujhe maar degi (I’ve never completed graduation in my lifetime. My wife is going to kill me for this).”

This made Haarsh profess that he has not completed his 12th to date which came as a surprise to Bharti as well.

More about Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the wedding knot on December 3, 2017. Together the couple has started a podcast channel titled, Bharti TV where they invite guests from different segments of the industry for candid discussions.

Currently, Bharti is serving her hosting duties in Dance Deewane Season 4, while Haarsh is hosting Superstar Singer 3 alongside Rohanpreet Singh.

