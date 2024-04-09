9 must-watch movies like Devdas that'll break and heal you equally

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas was far ahead of its time. The movie that was released in 2002 starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in a love saga that couldn’t help either of the three. Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel by the same name, this period romantic drama emerged as the highest-grossing movie of that year. If case you loved watching it, check out these 9 movies like Devdas for a wholesome watch.

Movies like Devdas to watch and enjoy the different shades of emotions:-

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Cast : Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn

: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Where to watch : Jio Cinema

: Jio Cinema Release date: June 18, 1999

When Sameer proposes marriage to Nandini, her family rejects the proposal as they have already arranged a husband for her. Disheartened, Sameer leaves for Italy. However, when Nandini's new husband, Vanraj, discovers her love for Sameer, he selflessly decides to take her to Italy to reunite her with her true love. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of those movies like Devdas that will leave you with a sweet and sour feeling.

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Advertisement

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one of the must-watch movies like Devdas. It is the story of two students who navigate through the boundaries of love and friendship. Their world turns upside down when both of them witness new people coming into their lives and creating more destruction than healing their sobbing hearts.

3. Laila Majnu

Cast : Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri

: Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri Where to watch: Zee 5

Zee 5 Release date: September 7, 2018

Undoubtedly, this is one of those movies like Devdas which had a similar tragic ending. Laila Majnu was a recreation of the iconic Laila Majnu tale being told over the years in history. The movie had tanked at the box office but eventually over the years achieved the tag of a cult classic for its dramedy element.

Advertisement

4. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Cast : Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan, and Rajkummar Rao

: Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan, and Rajkummar Rao Where to watch : Apple TV+ (Prime Video for outside India streaming)

: Apple TV+ (Prime Video for outside India streaming) Release date: June 12, 2015

A tale of love, loss, and redemption, this movie follows the life of Vasudha, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage, who finds solace and companionship in Aarav. Their bond deepens as they try to solve the complexities of their pasts and their forbidden love. However, their happiness is short-lived when Vasudha's husband resurfaces. Hamari Adhuri Kahani is one of those heartbreaking movies like Devdas that one must surely watch.

5. Fitoor

Cast : Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Tabu

: Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Tabu Where to watch : Netflix

: Netflix Release date: February 12, 2016

This movie explores the themes of love, longing, and redemption in this visually stunning adaptation of Charles Dickens's Great Expectations, similar to other movies like Devdas. Set in the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir, Fitoor follows a young artist's obsessive love for a woman belonging to a higher social class, leading to a tale of heartbreak and self-discovery.

6. Kalank

Immerse yourself in the grand world of love, betrayal, and sacrifice, much similar to movies like Devdas. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, this multi-starrer epic unfolds a tale of forbidden love, familial secrets, and redemption. Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank however wasn’t a commercial hit at the box office.

7. Dil Se..

Cast : Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala

: Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala Where to watch : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Release date: August 21, 1998

The movie explores the passionate yet tumultuous romance set against the backdrop of insurgency and political tensions. The film follows a radio journalist's journey as he falls in love with a mysterious woman, leading to unforeseen consequences. Not just India, Dil Se was also a superhit overseas and broke several records.

8. Veer-Zaara

Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji Where to watch : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Release date: November 12, 2004

Veer-Zaara is worth immersing yourself in the timeless tale of love that crossed borders, parallel to epic romances like Devdas. This Yash Chopra directorial masterpiece follows the extraordinary love story between an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani woman, spanning decades of separation, sacrifice, and eventual reunion.

9. Saawariya

Cast : Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan

: Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan Where to watch : Netflix

: Netflix Release date: November 9, 2007

Experience the magical and dreamlike world of love and longing, similar to the emotional depth found in movies like Devdas. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this visually appealing film narrates the tale of a lovelorn musician and a mysterious woman, set against the backdrop of a picturesque town during Diwali.

Not just these 9, there are several other movies like Devdas to watch in your free time. One thing that you need to do for that is to come back to Pinkvilla for fresher recommendations every day. We promise to never disappoint you.