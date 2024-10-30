Nikhil Dwivedi Diwali Bash: Sharvari and Rakul Preet Singh dazzle in ethnic outfits; Karan Johar surprises with subtle look

Diwali celebrations in B-Town are in full swing. In the last few days, many industry celebrities have hosted pre-Diwali bashes. Recently, Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Ekta Kapoor had these parties before the auspicious festival. Amid the festivities, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has joined the list. Sharvari and Rakul Preet Singh dazzled in ethnic outfits at his Diwali bash on October 29. Karan Johar surprised the audience with his subtle look.

Sharvari opted for a black and golden lehenga for the Diwali party. In a video on Instagram, the Munjya actress can be seen posing for the paparazzi. Sharvari then leaves the area with an adorable smile and bids goodbye to them. She looks beautiful in her Diwali look for the party.

Rakul Preet Singh also attended Nikhil Dwivedi's Diwali bash tonight. She wore a peach suit with silver embellishments and looked gorgeous in ethnic wear. The De De Pyaar De actress was accompanied by her mother, Rini Singh.

Karan Johar was among other celebrities who attended Nikhil Dwivedi's Diwali bash. The filmmaker wore a white shirt with a graphic print of the Hollywood film American Psycho on it, paired with white pants. The same night, Karan was also spotted at Los Cavos in Bandra.

Rohit Saraf, who was last seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound earlier this year, was also snapped at Nikhil Dwivedi's party at night. Rohit looked dapper in a traditional blue kurta with white fitted trousers for the occasion. The actor paired his outfit with brown shoes.

Apart from them, celebrities such as Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kritika Kamra, and Cyrus Sahukar also graced Nikhil Dwivedi's Diwali party on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Karan Johar hosted Dhanteras Puja at his Dharma office. Celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Lakshya Kapoor, and Kim Sharma attended the puja at his office.

