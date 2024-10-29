WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra and Ibrahim Ali Khan go desi as they spread festive charm at Karan Johar's Dhanteras puja; Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey join
Celebrities have started arriving at Dharma Productions' Dhanteras Puja. Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey were spotted outside Dharma's office on the occasion.
Days after businessman Adar Poonawalla acquired a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions, filmmaker Karan Johar is now hosting Dhanteras Puja at his office in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 29). Celebrities have started coming in at Dharma's office for the ceremony. Sidharth Malhotra and Ibrahim Ali Khan went all desi as they spread festive charm at Karan Johar's Dhanteras puja. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also joined in.
In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen coming out of his car outside Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai. Sidharth oozes festive charm in his ethnic look for the occasion.
The Shershaah star opted for a salmon pink embroidered kurta with white churidar and brown jutis. The actor completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.
Sidharth posed for pictures and wished 'Happy Diwali' to the paparazzi. The Student of the Year star made a thumbs-up gesture as he flashed a million-dollar smile.
Watch the video here:
Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted outside Dharma Productions' office in the city on Tuesday. Ibrahim opted for a light blue and grey heavy-embroidered kurta and paired it with white churidar for Karan Johar's Dhanteras Puja. The star kid posed for the paparazzi while giving an intense look. Ibrahim made a thumbs-up pose and joined hands as he got clicked on the occasion.
The 23-year-old star kid also made paparazzi laugh with his hand gesture while trying to make space for himself.
Don't miss the video here:
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also arrived at Karan Johar's office to attend Dhanteras Puja. Maheep and Bhavana kept their looks simple. While Maheep wore a pink suit, Bhavana opted for a blue suit for the puja.
Apart from them, Lakshya Kapoor and Kim Sharma also attended Karan Johar's Dhanteras Puja. Lakshya, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's production, Kill, was snapped outside the Dharma office. Lakshya wore an icy blue embroidered kurta with white bottomwear.
Kim looked stunning in a pink traditional saree for the occasion.
More celebrities are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
