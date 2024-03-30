No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor says Anil Kapoor is 'ANGRY' for not being cast and 'is still NOT TALKING properly'

Boney Kapoor's 2005 comedy No Entry starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitley, and Bipasha Basu was a big hit at the box office. It has been almost 20 years since the film released in cinemas and the reports of a sequel with Salman and Anil in the lead have surfaced but nothing fructified.

Now finally Boney is set to start the sequel with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead and Anil Kapoor is not happy. The producer has revealed that his actor-brother isn't talking to him because he hasn't been made a part of the film.

Boney Kapoor says Anil Kapoor is not talking to him

In a recent interview with Zoom, Boney Kapoor shared that ever since the news of No Entry 2 being made with a new star cast came out, Anil Kapoor is not talking to him.

Boney explained that Anil wanted to be a part of the sequel, but before he could tell his brother about the development and the reason behind it, the news came out which made him angry. Sharing the reason behind not casting Anil for the No Entry sequel he said that there was no space.

“Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting." he said explaining the reason behind casting Varun, Arjun, and Diljit for the film.

“In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see.” he further added

More about No Entry 2

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh have come on board to play lead roles in the No Entry sequel and that the film will go on floors in December 2024 targetting a release in 2025.

Talking about the script and release plans, a source informed, "No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part,"

The film will be directed by Anees Bazmee.

