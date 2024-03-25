Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor pen heartfelt notes for Sunita Kapoor’s birthday; Farah Khan gives peek into celebration

The Kapoor family gatherings never fail to delight, and this time was no exception. To celebrate her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday, Sonam Kapoor hosted a special birthday lunch, attended by their close-knit family and friends. Farah Khan provided a glimpse into the heartwarming celebrations.

Sonam also took the opportunity to cherish precious moments with her mother, expressing her deep love and admiration through a heartfelt birthday message. Similarly, Anil Kapoor showered his wife with love and appreciation, penning a touching tribute to commemorate her special day.

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s heartfelt birthday wishes for Sunita Kapoor

Today, on March 25, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable collection of memories featuring her beloved mother, Sunita Kapoor. These cherished moments captured Sunita ji alongside her husband Anil Kapoor, their children, and even Sonam’s son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

In the accompanying caption, Sonam extended her warmest wishes, expressing her profound love and admiration for her mother. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my Mama.. love you so so much… you’re the best in the world… and I’m not just saying it as your daughter.. but everyone I know and who knows you says you’re the best best best. Love you most..”

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also took to social media to share heartwarming throwback moments with Sunita Kapoor. In a touching caption, he attributed his current appearance and fitness to his beloved wife, expressing, “If you ever needed proof that Sunita runs my life, this is it. From the day I met her till this moment, she has always had complete control over me (and what I put in my mouth!). So for all those who’ve ever wondered how I look the way I do even after all these years, you’ve got your answer now.”

Continuing to pour out his love, the actor further stated, “@kapoor.sunita is my (not so) secret reason for pretty much everything! Sunita you’re my best friend, my soulmate, my partner...I look around my world and I only see you. Since the day I met you, I’ve known that you’re the only one for me. There’s no one like you and there never will be….you’re simply the best at everything that you do...as a mother, daughter, sister, wife, friend….”

He concluded by extending his wishes, saying, “I love you now and forever, in this life, in the next and the next until eternity…Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita.”

Farah Khan offers glimpse into Sunita Kapoor’s birthday lunch

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared on her Instagram a video from the birthday celebrations of Sunita Kapoor, held at Sonam Kapoor's residence. The delightful video captured the moment of joy as Sunita ji cut two birthday cakes surrounded by her loved ones, who joyfully sang Happy Birthday to her.

Among those seen in the clip were Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karuna Dhawan, Padmini Kolhapure, and others. The festive ambiance was further enhanced by a delectable spread of Indian desserts, including halwa and gulab jamun, adorning the table.

Farah's caption beautifully encapsulated the essence of the celebration, stating, “Birthday lunch 4 @kapoor.sunita at @sonamkapoor s beautiful home.. with the kapoors!! Happy birthday Sunita!! Everyone who loves u is here.”

