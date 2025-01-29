Paatal Lok Season 2: Has Abhishek Banerjee aka Hathoda Tyagi co-written Jaideep Ahlawat's crime thriller drama? Here’s the actual truth

Jaideep Ahlawat-led crime thriller show Paatal Lok Season 2 was released earlier this month. Post its release, the show has been making waves online and receiving widespread acclaim from the fans. Meanwhile, a section of netizens were confused if Abhishek Banerjee, who played Hathoda Tyagi in the first season has co-written the show. Clearing all the confusion, the Stree actor has now revealed the actual truth.

In Sudip Sharma’s crime-thriller, Paatal Lok Season 2, fans might have spotted the name of Abhishek Banerjee in the co-writer credit. This led many to believe that the Stree 2 actor, who also played Hathoda Tyagi in Season 1, has co-written the show. In response to this, the actor has come forward to clear all the confusion.

According to Hindustan Times, Abhishek Banerjee released a statement addressing the misunderstanding and stated, “There are two Abhishek Banerjees in Bollywood—one writes the other acts. Let’s not confuse the two. And please, give the writer Abhishek his due credit. He’s earned it.”

The actor further stated that while he is a successful casting director and actor, he doesn’t have the writing skills that his namesake has. According to him, if he ever wrote something, it would "probably get rejected faster" than his first audition. He candidly admitted that if something was well-written, it would definitely be the other Abhishek.

The 39-year-old went on to reveal that he knew Abhishek, the writer, from his struggling days, and they would even joke about changing names. He remembered even joking with him once, “You should really think about changing your name. The day I become famous, people will think I’ve written all your stuff.”

It is worth mentioning that according to IMDb, Banerjee, the writer, has movies like Pari and Chakda X’Press to his credit. He is also said to have written Anurag Kashyap's next directorial, starring Bobby Deol.

Written and created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok is directed by Avinash Arun. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the 8-episode Paatal Lok season 2 also stars Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee was last seen in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2.

