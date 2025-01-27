Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: When actor admitted there was always ‘jhijhak’ between him and dad Dharmendra: ‘Doesn’t happen between me and my kids’

Bobby Deol is one of the most celebrated and loved actors in Bollywood. He is the son of the legendary star Dharmendra and also a proud father to two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. While the Badal actor is celebrating his 56th birthday, let's take a look at his candid confession about having a ‘jhijhak (hesitation)’ between him and his father. He shared that the same didn't exist between him and his kids.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Bobby Deol was asked to react to his father and legendary actor Dharmendra, admitting that he (Bobby) was awkward with him in sharing things in comparison to his elder son, Sunny Deol. In response to this, the actor shared that while he was growing up, there was a different scenario.

He noted that there was a certain respect and boundaries that one had to follow with their parents. He said that one couldn’t go beyond certain things further, adding, "With your mothers, you could still fight, you can still argue; mothers are made like that, but fathers are always a little... jhijhak rehti thi (there was a hesitation), but I saw that that doesn't happen with me and my kids."

The birthday boy emphasized that it was not his father’s fault because he grew up in such an environment. However, opposed to that, he called himself a "very broad-minded person" who never stopped his wife, Tanya Deol, from working. "I never wanted to subdue her or make her feel less about herself. I said, I am whatever I am because my wife stood by me; it's just that I'm so blessed," he further added.

In the same conversation, Bobby talked about parenting and stated that it cannot be taught. He believed that it is something that one learns in the process. He explained his point by stating that he would often think that the mistakes his parents made, he wouldn’t repeat with his kids. Nonetheless, he is sure that he must have made some other mistakes that his kids would think not to make with their children.

On the professional front, Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the release of his latest release, Daaku Maharaaj, led by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

