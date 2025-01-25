Who is Ishwak Singh? Everything you need to know about Imran Ansari from Jaideep Ahlawat-led series Paatal Lok

The second season of the series Paatal Lok is currently creating a lot of headlines. Jaideep Ahlawat and other actors have received a lot of love for their performance. Ishwak Singh, who plays the role of Imran Ansari has also garnered immense acclaim. In this piece, take a look at Ishwak’s other works and everything else you need to know about him.

Ishwak Singh is from Delhi, India. He studied architecture but later ventured into acting. He joined a theater group in the capital city. Ishwak was seen in a minor role in the Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa, which was released in 2013. Ishwak also has titles like Aligarh, Tamasha, Tum Bin 2, Veere Di Wedding, Malaal, and more in his filmography.

In 2020, Ishwak Singh starred in the crime thriller series Paatal Lok. He played the role of a cop and received a lot of recognition and praise. Rocket Boys, Adhura, and Made in Heaven Season 2 are some of his other shows.

Another notable project starring Ishwak Singh is the movie Berlin. In the espionage thriller, he shared the screen with Aparshakti Khurana and Rahul Bose. He portrayed Ashok Kumar, a deaf-mute man, who is believed to be working for a foreign intelligence agency.

The film received a lot of appreciation at prestigious film festivals. It was released on ZEE5 in 2024. Ishwak even won the Best Actor award for the movie at Stars Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) in Los Angeles.

In 2025, Ishwak reprised his role in Paatal Lok Season 2. Alongside him and Jaideep Ahlawat, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag also shined in their parts. The show follows an investigation of a dark case in an ‘unfamiliar place.’

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the show is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the eight-episode series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 17.

Coming to Ishwak Singh’s social media presence, he has an active Instagram account where he shares updates about her personal and professional life regularly. He enjoys a following of 559K on the platform.

