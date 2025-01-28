Did you know Zahan Kapoor initially turned down audition for Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘life-changing’ Black Warrant? Here's why

Zahan Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of his recently released web show, Black Warrant, on Netflix. During a recent conversation, the actor admitted that he had initially turned down the audition for Vikramaditya Motwane’s show as he was busy working on his play.

While speaking with Zoom, Zahan Kapoor recalled receiving a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabara ’s office. He shared that an associate, Bheem, approached him and mentioned that the show was based on the book Black Warrant , authored by former jailer Sunil Gupta and writer Sunetra Choudhury.

Nonetheless, he explained, "I was actually opening my play at the time, Siachen. [It was] literally three days before opening night. I said, 'I would love to audition, but I really don't have the headspace right now.'" He was then given an extension of a week to 10 days, during which he read the book on Kindle before his audition.

However, Zahan wasn’t sure if he would land the part. He shared that he didn’t hear back for the first couple of weeks, but later, he received a call from the makers expressing their interest in casting him. As a result, he went back, gave another audition, and eventually got the call informing him that the director, Vikramaditya Motwane , wanted to meet him.

He recalled being "very nervous" when he went to the filmmaker’s office for the first time. "I was like, 'First of all, I have to tell you what a big fan I am. I'm so excited.' Even at the end of that, I was like, 'So it's done?' He never even gave me the full go-ahead. It was just like, 'We'll see,'" he said.

Interestingly, Zahan wasn’t aware that the director had been convinced about him since his first audition. Reflecting on his experience working on the show, Zahan expressed his gratitude and said, "This has been life-changing."

He emphasized the joy of collaborating with incredible people and highlighted the power of teamwork. He explained how their dedication, effort, and determination showcased the true meaning of collaboration in bringing something special to life. "It’s been a spectacular experience on that front," he said in conclusion.

Black Warrant is now streaming on Netflix.

