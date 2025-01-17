Paatal Lok Season 2 Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag’s mystery-thriller

The long-awaited Paatal Lok Season 2 has finally started streaming from today, i.e., January 17, 2025. Following the success of its first season, fans were eagerly waiting for its second season. Now, as the wait for fans got over, they were quick to binge-watch the series and share their reviews on Twitter for the much-buzzed show.

Several internet users praised the show for its writing and the multi-layered mystery that it offers to the audiences, while some hailed Jaideep Ahlawat's impeccable performance.

A user wrote, "Pataal Lok Season 2 -I was afraid when this was announced that it might not hit the same spot as S1 but they did it again.A neatly written story with the same characters who feel like they never left. Also the Cold and beautiful backdrop of Nagaland makes for a perfect setting as the multilayered mystery unfolds itself. Recommended."

Another user exclaimed, "Paatal Lok Season 2 is here, and Hathi Ram Chaudhary proves again ki asli thana toh Jamuna Paar ka hai, baaki duniya bonus hai! Nagaland politics, twisted crimes, and a cop duo you can't unlove. This season? Sharper, darker, and pura must-watch."

Further, another user heaped praises, expressing, "Paatal Lok season 2 is brilliant. Only a few showrunners know how to make each episode even more intriguing than the previous. Brilliant work by Avinash Arun. Jaideep Ahlawat is a superstar."

An avid show admirer remarked, "#PaatalLok2 is not as intense as season 1, the writing follows similar patterns but still a good watch...Hathiram Chaudhary ne phoda hai..phirse..Indian Idol winner ka role crucial hai, thoda bolta aur toh zyada behter hota... there's a heartbreak as well in e4. Dekhna chahiye."

"Paatal Lok Season 2 is so freaking good, a writing masterclass. The screenplay was getting better and better episode by episode keeps you completely hooked. That dark undertone kicks in well. One the best series to release on Prime after many years" read one tweet.

Pataal Lok Season 2 features Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag in the important roles. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the eight-episode series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.