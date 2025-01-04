After Stree 2, Bhediya and Munjya, Abhishek Banerjee REVEALS whether Jana will be part of Maddock Cinematic Universe's horror-comedy films
In a new interview, Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of Jana, a common character in Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya revealed whether he will appear in new films announced by Maddock Films.
Maddock Films is set to redefine cinematic universes in India with its much-anticipated horror-comedy films. Apart from continuing its existing franchises like Stree and Bhediya, they have announced new films like Thama, Shakti Shalini, Chamunda, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosra Mahayudh. Recently, Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of Jana, a character who appeared in all the films earlier, revealed that anything can happen related to his appearance in the new films.
In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of Jana, opened up about Maddock Films recent announcement of New films under its horror comedy universe. Speaking about the same, he said, "In Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, the audience has seen Jana, and about the other projects, well, let's just say Jana Bhooton (ghosts) aur Daanavo (demons) ka favorite hai toh Kuch bhi ho sakta hai." (Jana is a favorite of ghosts and Demons, so anything can happen.)
Jana is a simple man who can attract evil spirits. The character first appeared in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. Fans already like his character, and as India's cinematic landscape evolves, Maddock's slate is set to become a trailblazer, with Jana emerging as a fan favorite.
In a recent interview with ANI, Amar Kaushik revealed that Abhishek Banerjee from earlier wanted to cast him in Stree. However, the actor wanted to play the role of Bittu, played by Aparshakti Khurana, in the film. However, the director convinced him, and Banerjee was happy about it.
For those who don't know, Abhishek Banerjee is an actor and a casting director. He is popular for his roles in the Maddock Supernatural Universe films Stree, Bhediya, and Stree 2 and as Hathoda Tyagi in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. The actor has also played notable roles in films like Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, Rashmi Rocket , and Vedaa.
