On Thursday, legendary actress Vyjayanthimala Bala was honored with the nation’s highest civilian honor, Padma Vibushan. The list of Padma awardees was released on January 25 by the Central Government, ahead of the Republic Day. Hours after the announcement, veteran actress Saira Banu congratulated and lauded her on being conferred with the coveted award.

Saira Banu reacts to Vyjayanthimala being conferred with Padma Vibushan

Recently, in an interview with Etimes, Saira Banu reacted to Vyjayanthimala’s honor and called her ‘akka’ (an elder sister). Extending her wishes, she was quoted as saying, “I am so happy about this. The award is truly well deserved. I have grown up watching her films, and she is ‘akka’ (elder sister) to me."

Hema Malini meets Vyjayanthimala and her family

In addition to this, Hema Malini also met her ‘icon’ and ‘role model’, Vyjayanthimala and her family in Chennai. Taking to her social media, the dream girl shared a collage of pictures and dropped a long note alongside expressing the memories from the ‘most memorable day’ of her life.

She wrote, “Most memorable day of my life - My meeting my role model, the icon Vyjayanthimala along with her lovely family at her Chennai residence yesterday. She is so full of life, still so full of dance in her. She talks dance, lives dance and has a glow and aura around her. I was in as much awe as I was many years ago! Had a nostalgic discussion about her stint in films and her experiences in the industry. One has to learn a lot from her. It was a great moment for me to have been given so much love by this lovely lady - beautiful inside and out! (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”

Take a look:

The post shared by the actress attracted reactions from the internet users. A fan wrote, “Nice to see u both legends, great artists together after so long time..God keeps u alyws fit n fine like this,” while another commented, “What a lovely moment. Two beautiful legendary artists together. Love you both”

Along with Vyjayanthimala, Telugu actor Chiranjeevi was also honored with the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, on the eve of Republic Day. Mithun Chakraborty and singer Usha Uthup were given the third-highest honor – the Padma Bhushan.

