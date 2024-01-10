Pankaj Tripathi reveals dropping the idea of being politician after being beaten up by cops

Pankaj Tripathi struggled his way to the top and eventually became a well-known actor. But during his initial days in Bihar, the actor was inclined towards being a politician. However, after an interesting incident, the actor gave up on that career path. Read on to know what happened.

Pankaj Tripathi was arrested and beaten up by cops

According to actor Pankaj Tripathi, ‘Everyone is a politician in Bihar’. Just like most people, he was also on his way to becoming a politician. However, during his early days when he was put behind bars, he quit that dream. Talking about it, he told ANI, “I never thought about entering politics at that time. There was a thought that I might proceed in this line but then there was an arrest and the cops beat me up so I left that thought there and then.”

The Fukrey 3 actor further added that at that point, he was also taking an interest in theatre. Hence, when the doors of politics closed on him, he walked towards becoming an actor. “It was at that point in my life that I had started getting interested in theatre and it attracted me so much more,” the actor said.

Pankaj Tripathi says he has been honest in his journey in the industry

While talking to India Today, the Stree actor spoke about his journey in the industry. He has believed in having an honest and organic journey. “I have played all the parts with sincerity and respect. Whatever I have achieved in life has been beyond my imagination. I came to Mumbai for survival as I wanted to earn for my family. If Hindi theatre had better financial returns, I would have never been here,” Pankaj Tripathi said.

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi’s filmography

The actor rose to fame after playing the role of Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Soon after, he worked in acclaimed movies like Fukrey, Gunday, Fukrey Returns, Stree, Super 30, Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 83, OMG 2, Fukrey 3, Kadak Singh, and many others. Currently, he’s awaiting the release of Main Atal Hoon. The actor is also filming for Metro In Dino and Stree 2.