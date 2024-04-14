Parineeti Chopra is all smiles as Rajkummar Rao calls Amar Singh Chamkila ‘brilliant’ film; Srikanth actor shares heartfelt review

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh’s film Amar Singh Chamkila was released on OTT on April 12. Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and penned a warm review of the film.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  11:02 PM IST |  2.9K
Parineeti Chopra, RajKummar Rao
Pic courtesy: Parineeti Chopra, RajKummar Rao on Instagram

It’s been just two days since Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh’s film Amar Singh Chamkila was released on OTT. Since then, the star cast along with the talented team of artists have been showered with love and appreciation by the audience and several B-town stars. Next up in line is Rajkummar Rao who was highly impressed with how Imtiaz Ali told the story of the ‘Elvis of Punjab’. Read on to know what Rao wrote in his review of the musical drama.

Rajkummar Rao reviews Parineeti Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh’s film Amar Singh Chamkila

The biographical drama film, based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila has left the audience speechless and emotional. While some were taken aback by the way Diljit Dosanjh dived deep into his character, others also lauded Parineeti Chopra’s impressive portrayal of his character’s wife Amarjot Kaur. Minutes ago, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram stories and penned a warm review of the film.

Sharing the poster of the movie, the Srikanth actor wrote, “#Chamkila is such a brilliant film. Must watch. @diljitdosanjh paji sirf Chamkila dikha, Diljit kahin nahi that aapki performance mein. Rooh mein utar gaye aap. So inspiring. @parineetichopra impeccable performance. @imtiazaliofficial Sir, there’s no one like you. Thank you for giving us Chamkila. @arrahman you’re a legend.” In his lengthy review, he lauded the entire team and extended his heartfelt congratulations to them.

Take a look:

PC: Parineeti Chopra on Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is overwhelmed with love showered on the film

A couple of hours ago, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress shared several behind-the-scene glimpses from the film. She also expressed her gratitude to the people who loved her performance in the film. She wrote, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) “PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere.”

Take a look:


Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Parineeti Chopra also reacted to a tweet that lauded her impressive film career right from her movie Ishaqzaade. In the post, she penned, “Hoping this changes after Chamkila. Want to do lots of good work, waiting for good directors to call me!”

Take a look:

PC: Parineeti Chopra on X

Before Chamkila, Parineeti was seen in Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila Review: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's musical-drama is fresh and quirky

Credits: RajKummar Rao on Instagram
