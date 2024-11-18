Parineeti Chopra’s mom has unbelievable handmade gift for daughter and son-in-law Raghav Chadha and it’s going to leave you spellbound; PIC

Parineeti Chopra has often admired her mother, Reena Chopra's artistic talent, while the latter calls her first-born her 'mentor and guide,' highlighting the special bond between them. Recently, we got another glimpse of the same as her mom, gifted a special handmade painting to Parineeti and her husband, Raghav Chadha, delighting them both.

In a new Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra shared two pictures. In the first picture, she posed with a gorgeous painting, a replica of her roka picture, clasping fingers with her now-husband, Raghav Chadha in a tender moment. The proud daughter posed with the painting on one side and the politician on the other.

The Ishaqzaade actress looked gorgeous in the picture, wearing an ethnic outfit with a navy blue top and long skirt paired with a multicolored coat. At the same time, Chadha smiled in an all-black outfit. In her next picture, she shared a collage with her Roka Picture and its replica painting made by her mother recently.

Chopra expressed her happiness and pride about her mom's skills and captioned it by writing, "The greatest artist, my MOM, ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for both of us, this will have a special place of honor in our home. Thank you, mom, @rreenachopra.art."

Her husband, Raghav Chadha, wasn't far behind in appreciating his mother-in-law's artistic skills, which he believes have been passed on to his daughter and wife. He penned, "Hello @reenachopra.art - now we all know where Pari gets her artist genes from...the apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree! Thank you so much for the most amazing anniversary gift ever!"

His comment received some heartfelt emojis from the Amar Singh Chamkila actress.

While Reena Chopra herself was touched by her daughter's appreciation and commented, "Oh my God!! Thank you!! I think I was most deeply emotionally involved in this cos for me it was not a painting... it was what it means to us... a depiction of love and togetherness.. a depiction of what you both mean to us! I have no idea if I managed to do justice to it, but my heart lies within the brushstrokes!! May this be a reminder to always hold each other's hand and love each other for eternity. Phew!!! Thanks for liking it both! @raghavchadha88," while Parineeti admitted it was the 'best gift' for her.

Parineeti Chopra knew politician and Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha for several years and dated him briefly before she tied the knot with him. They married on September 24, 2023, in a private ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

