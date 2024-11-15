Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seeking blessings at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti is pure couple goals

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, are once again giving us major couple goals. Whether it’s their birthdays, anniversaries, or any occasion, they always steal the spotlight. This time, the duo is celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 15) in the most meaningful way. They visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings, radiating pure gold with their presence on this special day.

Raghav Chadha shared an adorable picture with Parineeti Chopra on Instagram, and it’s pure couple goals! The photo, taken from behind, shows the duo with folded hands, seeking blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She looks graceful in a cream-colored salwar suit with a dupatta over her head, while Raghav complements her in a white kurta paired with a grey half jacket. This unseen moment is absolutely unmissable!

Check it out below!

Sharing the picture, Raghav expressed his heartfelt wishes in Punjabi, writing, “Millions of congratulations to you and your family on the 555th Prakash Purab of Dhan-Dhan Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.”

As soon as the politician shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with love. Parineeti's mom, Reena Chopra, dropped heart-eyed and folded hands emojis. One user wrote, "My fav couple. God bless you both." Another commented, "Wow, nice." Many also took the opportunity to wish everyone on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra celebrated husband Raghav’s birthday with a spiritual touch, attending the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. Raghav shared serene photos of the couple during the ceremony, capturing their peaceful moments of prayer. The actress looked graceful in a green salwar suit, while Raghav wore a white kurta-pyjama with a red dupatta.

Alongside close-up shots, he posted a stunning image of the Ganga Aarti, reflecting their divine experience. In his heartfelt caption, Raghav expressed gratitude for starting his new year with blessings from the Ganges, highlighting the spiritual energy of Kashi that filled him with positivity.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a picturesque ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family, friends, and prominent figures from both the entertainment and political spheres.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

