Phool Aur Kaante actress Madhoo says bond with Ajay Devgn wasn't instant; recalls hiding at friend's place during film release

Phool Aur Kaante is one of the superhits in cinema history. It marked the Bollywood debut film for both Ajay Devgn and Madhoo. The 1991 film was directed by Kuku Kohli and was received well by the audience. During a recent interview, Madhoo who played the role of Pooja in the film, shared that her bond with Ajay was not instant and also revealed how she hid at one of her friend's houses as she thought she would face backlash for her debut film.

Madhoo on her bond with Phool Aur Kaante co-star Ajay Devgn

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Madhoo said she did not instantly form a bond with her Phool Aur Kaante co-star Ajay Devgn. The actress said they were not friends on the set because the “focus was different”.

“It wasn’t on friendship. He was a relaxed person, in his comfort zone with Veeru ji and all. But I was in the headspace to prove myself, so I didn’t become friends with anybody on that set, even though I was friendly," she said.

She further added that things changed when Madhoo reunited with Ajay for the film Diljale. The 1996 action drama also starred Sonali Bendre and Madhoo recalled how the trio became good friends on the movie set.

"Between Phool Aur Kaante and Diljale, the experience that I had changed me and also Ajay. During Phool Aur Kaante, both of us were new, so we were relaxed in that sense. Even though there were other senior actors in the film, I felt even I was an experienced artiste. I was confident to do my job, irrespective of who was my co-star. We were friends but we didn’t do a film for many years," Madhoo shared. Explaining her bond with him, the actress said that Ajay is a fun guy

Madhoo hid at friend's place during Phool Aur Kaante release

During the same interview, Madhoo also recalled that when she learned that her film would collide with Lamhe, starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, she thought she would fail to compete with the greatness of the cast and crew of the Yash Chopra film.

"I thought to myself, ‘OMG what is going to happen?!’ I was hiding for three days at my best friend’s place, so that no one should come to see me at my house, no criticism reaches me. After three days my secretary called me and said, ‘Bete, come outside, the film is a hit and you are being praised a lot.’ That’s when I stepped out. It was a surreal feeling!” Madhoo said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Phool Aur Kaante tells the story of the son of a criminal don who is quite apprehensive about his father's criminal empire. He wants to forge his destiny, one of peace and love, but his father wants him to continue the empire. When his own young child is kidnapped by a rival gang, he is forced to follow his father's example and reshape his destiny.

