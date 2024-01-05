PIC: KL Rahul and wife Athiya Shetty pose together amidst beautiful view of Cape Town; fans are all hearts

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple often shares pictures and videos of themselves on social media, which receives a lot of love from their fans and followers.

The power couple is currently in South Africa as the cricketer had Test matches against South Africa. Today, January 5, Rahul shared some pictures featuring his wife from Cape Town.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty enjoy quality time in Cape Town

Taking to his Instagram a while ago, KL Rahul shared three pictures from Cape Town, and one of the pictures featured his beautiful wife and actress Athiya Shetty. The Indian cricketer is spending quality time together with Athiya after the Test match series against South Africa.

In the first two pictures, KL can be seen posing solo, while the third picture shows the couple facing each other while back facing the camera, and the beautiful sea view in Cape Town makes the photo even more scenic. Athiya can be seen wearing a white-striped shirt and a bucket hat, while her husband and cricketer wore a t-shirt, beige pants, and a cap.

Sharing the picture, Rahul used a tree and a feather emojis. Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as KL shared the pictures, fans were quick enough to react to it. Most of them were seed-dropping red hearts and heart-eye emojis. Have a look:

On Wednesday, January 3, Athiya was seen enjoying the cricket match with Anushka Sharma at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Anushka sported a light-colored shirt dress, complemented by a wristwatch and dark sunglasses. On the other hand, Athiya wore a stylish striped blue shirt paired with matching pants.

More about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

In a New Year post, sharing a picture of them gazing at each other amid the glow of purple lights, Athiya penned, "manifesting happiness, love and the ability to just be."

For the uninitiated, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 this year in a private ceremony held at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple was in a relationship for about four years before deciding to take the next step and get married. Since their marriage, they have been spotted together in public on many occasions and often share adorable pictures of themselves on social media, giving glimpses of their happy journey together.

