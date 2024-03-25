Holi 2024: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and more extend colorful wishes

Numerous Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media today to extend their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Holi, the vibrant festival of colors.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Mar 25, 2024  |  02:25 PM IST |  2.7K
Holi 2024: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and more extend colorful wishes
Bollywood celebs extend Holi wishes (Pic Courtesy: SUDO, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram, Kunal Gupta)

Today marks the vibrant celebration of Holi, where people around the country come together to revel in colors and happiness. Bollywood celebrities have joyously embraced the festivities, joining in the celebrations with utmost enthusiasm. Amidst the revelry, they have not overlooked their fans, taking to social media to extend heartfelt and colorful wishes on this auspicious occasion. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Ayushmann Khurrana, and many more, Bollywood's brightest stars have conveyed their festive greetings, spreading warmth and cheer to all.

Bollywood celebrities convey their Holi 2024 wishes on social media

Today, on March 25th, a plethora of stars from the film industry flocked to Instagram to commemorate the joyous occasion of Holi 2024. Among them, actress Alia Bhatt, who captivated audiences with her stellar performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year, shared a serene snapshot on her Stories. The image showcased the sky adorned with a picturesque rainbow, accompanied by Alia's message: "happy holi," along with colorful hearts.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming movie Crew, also shared her Holi wishes. She posted a picture of gulaal, radiating the essence of the festival, and expressed her greetings with the words "HAPPY HOLI," embellished with an array of heart emojis in different hues.

Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Anushka Sharma, who recently embraced motherhood for the second time with the arrival of her and Virat Kohli's son, Akaay, into the world, took a moment to convey warm Holi wishes to her fans. Accompanied by the melodious tune of the song Hori Khele Raghuveera in the background, her Instagram story read, “Happy Holi.”

Additionally, Athiya Shetty, who attended the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur yesterday to support her husband KL Rahul, also extended her heartfelt Holi wishes to everyone.

Pic Courtesy: Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Instagram


Credits: Instagram
