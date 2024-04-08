Lehenga dupatta draping styles that will lit your upcoming festivities ft. celebs like Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor

Lehengas is quite versatile, and you can even repeat wearing the same lehenga for several events. If you want to repeat a lehenga but with a different look each time, you can drape the dupatta of the lehenga in different styles. There are indeed many different ways of lehenga dupatta style, each adding a unique flair to the outfit.

These lehenga dupatta draping styles work well for brides, bridesmaids, and even wedding guests alike. And who better to learn these stylish dupatta draping styles for lehenga from our Bollywood beauties?

Traditional dupatta draping

Traditional draping style is the easiest and common style to drape a dupatta. To make lehenga choli fully visible, this style entails draping the dupatta over both shoulders and pinning the ends at the back or draped over the arms allowing them to evenly fall on both sides of the shoulders. Case in point: Rashmika’s dupatta which is asymmetrically falling on both the sides giving the lehenga a clean look.

Single shoulder drape

Single shoulder draping style is a modern lehenga dupatta style, in which the dupatta is draped on one side of the shoulder, allowing the fabric to gracefully fall over that one side of the body. Make the necessary length adjustments to the dupatta so that it falls over your shoulder evenly. Sara Ali Khan’s dupatta is a very chic example of a single shoulder drape.

Draping a dupatta like a cape

Draping the dupatta on a lehenga like a cape is a very contemporary fashion statement. Like Janhvi, you can drape the dupatta over your shoulders, positioning the center at the nape of your neck and allow the ends of your dupatta to hang freely on either side of the body, resembling a cape.

Front Pallu dupatta draping

If you want to show intricate details of your dupatta, front pallu dupatta draping is for you. For the front pallu style, tuck your dupatta securely into the lehenga and then wrap that pallu around, pinning it to your opposite shoulder and let it flow from there. Like Madhuri Dixit's blouse is plain, so she is showcasing details of her intricate dupatta through front pallu style.

Arm around dupatta draping

The arm-around dupatta draping style separates the dupatta slightly from the lehenga, allowing your lehenga to take centre stage. Now, if you look at Alaya F’s lehenga, it’s getting full limelight, but carrying the dupatta on the arms also adds a traditional touch that completes the ensemble.

Half draped dupatta

This dupatta style is the best pick for brides as it will elevate your bridal ensemble. It is simple to carry and drape. You have to drape a dupatta over your head that is securely fastened, and one dupatta is draped, pinned on one side, and brought from the back and connected to your wrist. It is also called double dupatta draping style. Kiara also draped her gorgeous dupatta in a similar manner on her wedding day, and you can see how

Side pleated dupatta

The way Athiya Shetty draped her dupatta could also be a good choice for brides. Athiya tied her dupatta securely on her head, then draped it over one shoulder and neatly pleated it, ensuring that it doesn’t obstruct hand movements and providing a fuss-free idea.this draping style can also work for your pre-wedding functions and also on your bridal lehenga.

V pallu draping

V pallu draping style is a very famous and classic style of draping the dupatta. Drape the dupatta over your shoulders and position the center at the nape of your neck. Take one end of dupatta and bring it diagonally across the chest to opposite hip, creating a diagonal v-shape at the front just like Sonam did for her gharchola saree

Dupatta sticks to the neck

If you are unsure about how to drape the dupatta, the best style is to balance it and stick it to the neck properly so that the dupatta falls evenly on both sides. This style won’t hide the details of your lehenga and will give a clean look, just like what happened with Rakul’s lehenga.

