PIC: Chakda 'Xpress actor Anshul Chauhan visits Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's home for Ganpati darshan

Just like the scores of Indians, several Bollywood actors were also waiting for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival that was celebrated on September 19 saw many celebs welcoming Lord Ganesha’s idol to their homes. Among them was star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Recently, Anushka’s Chakda 'Xpress co-star Anshul Chauhan visited the couple’s residence in Mumbai to seek blessings from Bappa.

Anshul Chauhan visits Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's home for Ganpati darshan

After a 5-year hiatus from movies and delivering her baby Vamika Kohli, Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback to the big screen with the film Chakda 'Xpress. In the movie, the actress will be sharing screen time with Anshul Chauhan. On the pious occasion, Anshul was seen visiting the couple’s house. Taking to her Instagram stories, Chauhan shared a picture with the star couple and their little Ganesha. In the pic, the Pari actress was seen wearing a pastel-colored anarkali suit while Anshul stood next to her in traditional wear. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also wore a yellow kurta with a fawn-colored pajama. Along with them, another person was seen next to Virat as they posed for the camera standing in front of the idol of Lord Ganesha.

More about Chakda 'Xpress

Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma, the Biographical Sports Drama film Chakda 'Xpress showcases the life and struggles of former Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in lead roles.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

The actor-producer has been busy caring for her little daughter Vamika who came into their lives on January 11, 2021, after they got married in December 2017. Before the arrival of her daughter, Anushka acted in the film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and produced the film Bulbbul in 2020. After making a cameo appearance in the psychological drama film Qala, Anushka will grace us with her acting on the big screen with Chakda 'Xpress. The release dates of the film are yet to be announced.

