10 Best Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix for your entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, hailed as the King of Bollywood, has gifted audiences with countless cinematic gems that continue to resonate in their hearts. His illustrious filmography stands as a testament to his versatility and unparalleled talent, spanning across various genres. Watching a SRK film is always a delight, especially when enjoyed with loved ones. Netflix, a premier OTT platform, provides a curated selection of some of the superstar's finest films. Let's embark on this journey and discover some of the best Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix.

10 Best Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix worth your attention:



1. Dunki (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon

Year of release: 2023

In Dunki, an ex-soldier steps up to aid his circle of friends in their quest to reach London via an illegal route, as they struggle with the hurdles of the immigration process. Together, they set out on a perilous journey fraught with risks.

2. Jawan (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt

Director: Atlee

Writer: Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan

Year of release: 2023

Jawan, one of the recent Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix, delves into the story of a prison warden who takes an unconventional approach to addressing societal injustices. He enlists the help of inmates to carry out operations aimed at exposing and rectifying the wrongs plaguing society.

3. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar

Director: Gauri Shinde

Writer: Gauri Shinde

Year of release: 2016

Dear Zindagi, considered one of the best SRK movies to watch, shines a spotlight on the importance of mental health awareness. The film follows the journey of Kaira, a young cinematographer, who grapples with inner turmoil and seeks solace in the guidance of a psychologist.

4. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Year of release: 2007

Om Shanti Om, a gem among the SRK movies on Netflix, unfolds the tale of Om, a junior film artist, who dies trying to save his love, actress Shantipriya. However, fate grants him a second chance in this story of reincarnation to take his revenge.

5. Don (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Year of release: 2006

In the gripping thriller Don, the plot revolves around Vijay, a lookalike of the criminal mastermind Don. Hired by DCP D'Silva to infiltrate Don's world and uncover his secrets, Vijay finds himself embroiled in a dangerous game of deception and intrigue.

6. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 59 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi

Year of release: 2004

Main Hoon Na, one of the must-watch Shah Rukh Khan movies, follows the journey of Major Ram. Sent on an undercover mission to a college in Darjeeling, he discovers a chance to reconcile with his estranged family.

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho, regarded as one the best SRK movies on Netflix, is the story of Naina, an MBA student whose world is forever changed when she encounters her charismatic new neighbor, who harbors a significant secret.

8. Chalte Chalte (2003)

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Director: Aziz Mirza

Writer: Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery

Year of release: 2003

In Chalte Chalte, Raj and Priya find themselves drawn to each other despite their differing personalities. Their love blossoms, and they embark on a journey together through marriage. However, as they navigate the complexities of married life, their inherent differences begin to strain their relationship.

9. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Year of release: 2001

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional movies, the narrative follows Rahul who is disowned by his father upon marrying a woman from a middle-class background. Years later, Rahul's younger brother goes to London with the mission of reuniting his family.

10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a timeless classic from the 90s, revolves around the inseparable bond between best friends Rahul and Anjali. Anjali harbors deep feelings for Rahul, but he is drawn to Tina, another close friend. As Rahul falls in love with Tina, Anjali is left heartbroken and eventually decides to distance herself from him.

