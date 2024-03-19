10 Best Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix for your entertainment
Presented below is a selection of some of the best Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix, that can offer you a delightful and entertaining viewing experience.
Shah Rukh Khan, hailed as the King of Bollywood, has gifted audiences with countless cinematic gems that continue to resonate in their hearts. His illustrious filmography stands as a testament to his versatility and unparalleled talent, spanning across various genres. Watching a SRK film is always a delight, especially when enjoyed with loved ones. Netflix, a premier OTT platform, provides a curated selection of some of the superstar's finest films. Let's embark on this journey and discover some of the best Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix.
10 Best Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix worth your attention:
1. Dunki (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon
- Year of release: 2023
In Dunki, an ex-soldier steps up to aid his circle of friends in their quest to reach London via an illegal route, as they struggle with the hurdles of the immigration process. Together, they set out on a perilous journey fraught with risks.
2. Jawan (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt
- Director: Atlee
- Writer: Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan
- Year of release: 2023
Jawan, one of the recent Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix, delves into the story of a prison warden who takes an unconventional approach to addressing societal injustices. He enlists the help of inmates to carry out operations aimed at exposing and rectifying the wrongs plaguing society.
3. Dear Zindagi (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar
- Director: Gauri Shinde
- Writer: Gauri Shinde
- Year of release: 2016
Dear Zindagi, considered one of the best SRK movies to watch, shines a spotlight on the importance of mental health awareness. The film follows the journey of Kaira, a young cinematographer, who grapples with inner turmoil and seeks solace in the guidance of a psychologist.
4. Om Shanti Om (2007)
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri
- Year of release: 2007
Om Shanti Om, a gem among the SRK movies on Netflix, unfolds the tale of Om, a junior film artist, who dies trying to save his love, actress Shantipriya. However, fate grants him a second chance in this story of reincarnation to take his revenge.
5. Don (2006)
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar
- Year of release: 2006
In the gripping thriller Don, the plot revolves around Vijay, a lookalike of the criminal mastermind Don. Hired by DCP D'Silva to infiltrate Don's world and uncover his secrets, Vijay finds himself embroiled in a dangerous game of deception and intrigue.
6. Main Hoon Na (2004)
Running Time: 2 hours 59 mins
IMDb Rating: 7/10
Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher
Director: Farah Khan
Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi
Year of release: 2004
Main Hoon Na, one of the must-watch Shah Rukh Khan movies, follows the journey of Major Ram. Sent on an undercover mission to a college in Darjeeling, he discovers a chance to reconcile with his estranged family.
7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
- Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2003
Kal Ho Naa Ho, regarded as one the best SRK movies on Netflix, is the story of Naina, an MBA student whose world is forever changed when she encounters her charismatic new neighbor, who harbors a significant secret.
8. Chalte Chalte (2003)
- Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Aziz Mirza
- Writer: Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery
- Year of release: 2003
In Chalte Chalte, Raj and Priya find themselves drawn to each other despite their differing personalities. Their love blossoms, and they embark on a journey together through marriage. However, as they navigate the complexities of married life, their inherent differences begin to strain their relationship.
9. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
- Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Family/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh
- Year of release: 2001
In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional movies, the narrative follows Rahul who is disowned by his father upon marrying a woman from a middle-class background. Years later, Rahul's younger brother goes to London with the mission of reuniting his family.
10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 1998
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a timeless classic from the 90s, revolves around the inseparable bond between best friends Rahul and Anjali. Anjali harbors deep feelings for Rahul, but he is drawn to Tina, another close friend. As Rahul falls in love with Tina, Anjali is left heartbroken and eventually decides to distance herself from him.
