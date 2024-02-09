PIC: Preity Zinta reminisces time when Mani Ratnam asked her to wash off makeup during Dil Se; pens sweet note

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Dil Se. Directed by Mani Ratnam, it received a lot of praise and attention and is one of the most acclaimed films in cinema history. On February 8, Preity took to her social media account and shared a picture of herself from the film set and penned a heartwarming note as she recalled one of the shoot days of the film.

Preity Zinta shares story of Mani Ratnam telling her to wash off makeup during Dil Se

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity Zinta shared a photo of her close-up shot from the Dil Se set. In the caption, she narrated the intriguing anecdote from the film.

The actress wrote, “This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face…. But sir… my make up will come off, I said smiling …. That’s exactly what I want… Pls wash your face…. He smiled back. I thought he was joking …. Then I realised he was not !!! So thanks to the amazing Santosh Shivam ( our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it I guess he shot me Dil Se #throwbackthursday #Dilse #Memories #Ting.”

Have a look:

During an earlier interview with Scroll, director Mani Ratnam shared that he hasn’t seen Dil Se since its release. He said, “I haven’t seen the film in 25 years, so I don’t know how it has stood. I have only seen bits and pieces, and that too on mute – or any of my other films, for that matter.”

About Dil Se

Apart from Preity Zinta, Dil Se casts Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Manisha Koirala, Gajraj Rao, Sanjay Mishra, Anupam Shyam, Piyush Mishra, and others. In the film, SRK is an All India Radio employee, and Manisha Koirala is Moina, a member of a North-East terrorist sleeper cell while Preity plays the role of Preeti Varma from Kerala.

