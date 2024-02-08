10 best Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol movies from 1995-2015 you cannot miss: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Dilwale

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most popular on-screen jodis that Bollywood has ever seen. The talented actors gave us several successful and most acclaimed films that we cherish to date. Be it Raj and Simran, Rahul and Anjali, or Rizwan and Mandira, SRK and Kajol’s on-screen chemistry never goes off track. They worked together for the first time in the 1993 film, Baazigar and since then the pair has been creating magic on the screen.

Shah Rukh and Kajol are featured in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and many more. Pinkvilla curated the list of movies that featured King Khand Kajol together. Let’s have a look at it.

Here are 10 movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol that are hard to miss

1. Baazigar (1993)

Running Time: 3h 2mins

3h 2mins IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Romance

Thriller, Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Kajol Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mahesh Bhatt, Siddharth, Johny Lever, Anu Malik

, Kajol Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mahesh Bhatt, Siddharth, Johny Lever, Anu Malik Director: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla

Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla Writer: Javed Siddiqi, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui

Javed Siddiqi, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui Year of release: 1993

1993 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Ajay Sharma while Kajol played Priya and Shilpa Shetty portrayed the role of Seema. As per the story, a vengeful murderer woos a businessman's eldest daughter, staging her death as suicide, before scheming to annihilate the whole family.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Running Time: 3h 9mins

3h 9mins IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol Devgn , Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Mandira Bedi

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, , Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Mandira Bedi Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra, Javed Siddiqui

Aditya Chopra, Javed Siddiqui Year of release: 1995

1995 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raj and Simran played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, meet on a vacation through Europe and fall in love. When Raj discovers that Simran has already been promised to another man, he follows her to India to win her and her father over.

3. Karan Arjun (1995)

Running Time: 2h 55mins

2h 55mins IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Fantasy

Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Fantasy Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan , Kajol Devgn

Shah Rukh Khan, , Kajol Devgn Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Writer: Sachin Bhowmick, Ravi Kapoor, Anwar Khan

Sachin Bhowmick, Ravi Kapoor, Anwar Khan Year of release: 1995

1995 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

In Karan Arjun, Karan and Arjun, Durga's two sons, set out to avenge their father's death, only to be slaughtered by their malevolent uncle. Years later, they are reborn to bring justice to the world.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Running Time: 2h 57mins

2h 57mins IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji , Anupam Kher

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, , Anupam Kher Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 1998

1998 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the best Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol movies. Rahul Khanna and Anjali Sharma (SRK and Kajol) are close friends in college who spend a lot of time together playing basketball, even though Anjali is better at the game than Rahul. Their friendship is put to the test when a beautiful new student named Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukerji) arrives from London and Rahul becomes smitten with her, causing Anjali to feel left out and jealous.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Running Time: 3h 30mins

3h 30mins IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most acclaimed SRK and Kajol movies. It revolves around the life of Yashvardhan Raichand, a wealthy businessman who lives in Delhi with his family. His household is highly patriarchal and follows traditional values.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Running Time: 3h 6mins

3h 6mins IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Preity Zinta Director: Nikhil Advani

Nikhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar , Niranjan Iyengar

, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

In Kal Ho Naa Ho, when Naina Catherine Kapur (Preity Zinta), a charming and reserved MBA student, meets Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), her vivacious new neighbor, her life is forever changed. The two fall in love, but Aman is unable to share Naina's affections because of a secret.

7. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Running Time: 3h 13mins

3h 13mins IMDB Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Shibani Bathija, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Shibani Bathija, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

The story of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna follows Dev and Maya who become friends after experiencing difficulties in their separate marriages. They try to help each other save their relationships, but instead fall in love.

8. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Running Time: 2h 42mins

2h 42mins IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Action

Comedy, Drama, Action Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Om Shanti Om features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. SRK’s on-screen presence with Kajol for a few seconds in the song, Deewangi Deewangi stole the limelight. It tells the story of Om Prakash Makhija, a young man who lives with his widowed mother Bela Makhija, and his friend Pappu Master in a small chawl in Mumbai. Om is an extra in Hindi films and is in love with Shantipriya, a popular film actress.

9. My Name Is Khan (2010)

Running Time: 2h 45mins

2h 45mins IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Adventure

Drama, Romance, Adventure Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgn, Arjun Mathur, Zarina Wahab

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgn, Arjun Mathur, Zarina Wahab Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Shibani Bhathija, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Shibani Bhathija, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

My Name Is Khan remains one of the top in Shah Rukh and Kajol’s movies list. Rizwan, a man living with Asperger's syndrome, weds Mandira. Amidst adversity post-9/11, he sets out to alter perceptions about his community.

10. Dilwale (2015)

Running Time: 2h 38mins

2h 38mins IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Action

Comedy, Drama, Action Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Writer: Farhad Samji, Yunus Sajawal, Sajid

Farhad Samji, Yunus Sajawal, Sajid Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Dilwale, Veer Bakshi (Varun Dhawan) and Raj Bakshi (Shah Rukh Khan) are two brothers who live and work in Goa as car tuners. One day, Veer meets a young, educated girl named Ishita (Kriti Sanon), and he offers to help her with something. However, while helping her, Veer ends up damaging a customer's car, and as a way to make amends, Raj makes Veer fix the car overnight.