10 best Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol movies from 1995-2015 you cannot miss: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Dilwale
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are considered to be having the best on-screen chemistry. This pair gave us a handful of hit movies. Have a look at the list!
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most popular on-screen jodis that Bollywood has ever seen. The talented actors gave us several successful and most acclaimed films that we cherish to date. Be it Raj and Simran, Rahul and Anjali, or Rizwan and Mandira, SRK and Kajol’s on-screen chemistry never goes off track. They worked together for the first time in the 1993 film, Baazigar and since then the pair has been creating magic on the screen.
Shah Rukh and Kajol are featured in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and many more. Pinkvilla curated the list of movies that featured King Khand Kajol together. Let’s have a look at it.
Here are 10 movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol that are hard to miss
1. Baazigar (1993)
- Running Time: 3h 2mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mahesh Bhatt, Siddharth, Johny Lever, Anu Malik
- Director: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla
- Writer: Javed Siddiqi, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui
- Year of release: 1993
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Ajay Sharma while Kajol played Priya and Shilpa Shetty portrayed the role of Seema. As per the story, a vengeful murderer woos a businessman's eldest daughter, staging her death as suicide, before scheming to annihilate the whole family.
2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
- Running Time: 3h 9mins
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol Devgn, Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Mandira Bedi
- Director: Aditya Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra, Javed Siddiqui
- Year of release: 1995
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raj and Simran played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, meet on a vacation through Europe and fall in love. When Raj discovers that Simran has already been promised to another man, he follows her to India to win her and her father over.
3. Karan Arjun (1995)
- Running Time: 2h 55mins
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Fantasy
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn
- Director: Rakesh Roshan
- Writer: Sachin Bhowmick, Ravi Kapoor, Anwar Khan
- Year of release: 1995
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
In Karan Arjun, Karan and Arjun, Durga's two sons, set out to avenge their father's death, only to be slaughtered by their malevolent uncle. Years later, they are reborn to bring justice to the world.
4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Running Time: 2h 57mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 1998
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the best Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol movies. Rahul Khanna and Anjali Sharma (SRK and Kajol) are close friends in college who spend a lot of time together playing basketball, even though Anjali is better at the game than Rahul. Their friendship is put to the test when a beautiful new student named Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukerji) arrives from London and Rahul becomes smitten with her, causing Anjali to feel left out and jealous.
5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
- Running Time: 3h 30mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh
- Year of release: 2001
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most acclaimed SRK and Kajol movies. It revolves around the life of Yashvardhan Raichand, a wealthy businessman who lives in Delhi with his family. His household is highly patriarchal and follows traditional values.
6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
- Running Time: 3h 6mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Preity Zinta
- Director: Nikhil Advani
- Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2003
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
In Kal Ho Naa Ho, when Naina Catherine Kapur (Preity Zinta), a charming and reserved MBA student, meets Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), her vivacious new neighbor, her life is forever changed. The two fall in love, but Aman is unable to share Naina's affections because of a secret.
7. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)
- Running Time: 3h 13mins
- IMDB Rating: 6/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Shibani Bathija, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2006
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
The story of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna follows Dev and Maya who become friends after experiencing difficulties in their separate marriages. They try to help each other save their relationships, but instead fall in love.
8. Om Shanti Om (2007)
- Running Time: 2h 42mins
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Action
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Om Shanti Om features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. SRK’s on-screen presence with Kajol for a few seconds in the song, Deewangi Deewangi stole the limelight. It tells the story of Om Prakash Makhija, a young man who lives with his widowed mother Bela Makhija, and his friend Pappu Master in a small chawl in Mumbai. Om is an extra in Hindi films and is in love with Shantipriya, a popular film actress.
9. My Name Is Khan (2010)
- Running Time: 2h 45mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Adventure
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgn, Arjun Mathur, Zarina Wahab
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Shibani Bhathija, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2010
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
My Name Is Khan remains one of the top in Shah Rukh and Kajol’s movies list. Rizwan, a man living with Asperger's syndrome, weds Mandira. Amidst adversity post-9/11, he sets out to alter perceptions about his community.
10. Dilwale (2015)
- Running Time: 2h 38mins
- IMDB Rating: 5.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Action
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Writer: Farhad Samji, Yunus Sajawal, Sajid
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In Dilwale, Veer Bakshi (Varun Dhawan) and Raj Bakshi (Shah Rukh Khan) are two brothers who live and work in Goa as car tuners. One day, Veer meets a young, educated girl named Ishita (Kriti Sanon), and he offers to help her with something. However, while helping her, Veer ends up damaging a customer's car, and as a way to make amends, Raj makes Veer fix the car overnight.