PICS: Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif return post Ram Mandir inauguration

On January 22, 2024, the nation experienced a historic day as the much-anticipated grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir unfolded in Ayodhya. The event was graced by the presence of numerous Indian celebrities, with notable Bollywood stars in attendance, including Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, and Dr Sriram Nene, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff among others.

As the day concluded, the celebrities returned to Mumbai, undoubtedly fatigued but with radiant smiles adorning their faces.

Bollywood celebrities returned to Mumbai following their visit to Ayodhya

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai after attending the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Despite the day's events, the couple maintained their radiant and charming demeanor as they greeted the paparazzi. They waved and posed for pictures before departing in their swanky car. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, also arrived and swiftly departed in their respective vehicles headed towards their homes.

Take a look:

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene appeared effortlessly graceful upon their return to the city. They happily posed for pictures with beaming smiles, radiating their elegance. Ayushmann Khurrana also took a moment to stop for photographs and warmly greeted the paparazzi. Witness these charming moments captured during their return:

Following his presence at the inaugural event of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Jackie Shroff returned to Mumbai, bringing not only memories but also a treasured idol of Lord Ram. Vivek Oberoi, a fellow attendee, shared with the paparazzi that Shroff had gone to the ceremony and came back barefoot. The two actors then graciously posed for the cameras, wearing smiles on their faces, and the chant of Sri Ram echoing warmly from their lips.

The event also saw the attendance of numerous other celebrities, such as Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, Kailash Kher, Manoj Joshi, Subhash Ghai, Dhanush, Mahaveer Jain, Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani, Randeep Hooda, and his wife Lin Laishram, among several other esteemed figures.

