PIC: Shahid Kapoor flaunts his muscled body from sets of Deva; fans say 'looking dangerous'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He has been receiving a lot of love and attention for his performance in the rom-com genre in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon. Now, moving further, the actor has immersed himself in another highly-anticipated project, Deva. A while ago, the actor teased his fans by dropping a new still from the sets of Deva.

Shahid Kapoor's new picture from sets of Deva is too hot to miss

On April 1, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself from the sets of Deva. In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his muscled body as he back facing the camera.

Sharing the picture, Shahid only wrote "D" as the caption. Have a look:

As soon as he dropped the picture, his fans were quick enough to react to it. One fan wrote, "D se bole toh DEVA" Another commented, "Deva looking Dangerous" "Dammmnmnnnnnn," wrote a third fan. "D se देवा रे देवा (D is for Deva)," a fourth fan commented. Others were also seen dropping praiseworthy comments expressing their excitement for the film.

On March 22, Shahid Kapoor dropped a photo from the sets of his upcoming movie, Deva. The photograph features the actor and his director Rosshan Andrrews. The two are seen having a deep conversation. Looking at the photo, it appears that Shahid is all ears whilst the director seemingly explains the scene.

The movie set is ready for shooting, lights are placed on the backdrop. In the photo, the actor's new hair look and impressively toned body grab attention as he wears a black t-shirt with denim pants.“Do what you love, and you don’t need to work another day in your life! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA ,” he wrote in the caption while sharing the post.

About Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva

The much-awaited Shahid Kapoor’s Deva will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The action entertainer narrates the story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Apart from Deva, a couple of days back, Amazon Prime Video also announced that Shahid’s Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues will be available for streaming on the OTT platform after its theatrical release. The film will be released in five languages.

