PIC: Shahid Kapoor flaunts his bulked-up body from new film Deva's set; says 'Making movies is magic'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the extremely talented actors in Bollywood. He treated his fans this year by making a comeback to the rom-com genre with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon. Now, moving further, the actor has immersed himself in another highly-anticipated project, Deva. A few days back, the actor had shared a monochromatic still from the movie’s set. Yet again, he teased the audience by dropping another still from the sets with his director.

Shahid Kapoor drops photo from Deva sets with director Rosshan Andrrews

On Friday, March 22, a while back, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo from the sets of his upcoming movie, Deva. The photograph features the actor and his director Rosshan Andrrews. The two are seen engrossed in a deep conversation. Looking at the photo, it appears that Shahid is all ears whilst the director seemingly explains the scene.

The movie set is all geared up for the shoot, with lights set up in the backdrop. In the photo, the actor’s new hair look and impressive rugged physique captivate attention as he is donning a black t-shirt with denim pants. “Do what you love, and you don’t need to work another day in your life! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA ,” he wrote in the caption while sharing the post.

The post shared by the actor attracted several reactions from the fans. A fan wrote, “Looking tough!”, another fan commented, “Waiting for Deva,” while a third fan remarked, “Morning in Deva Mood,” “Can’t wait For This One #Deva,” a fan wrote while expressing his excitement over the film.

About Deva

The much-awaited Shahid Kapoor’s Deva will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Touted as a hard-core action entertainer, the film narrates the story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

On the professional front, a couple of days back, Amazon Prime Video also announced that Shahid’s Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues will be available for streaming on the OTT platform after its theatrical release. The film will be released in five languages.

