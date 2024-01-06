PICS: Ajay Devgn kickstarts shooting Raid 2; Ravi Teja gives mahurat clap for crime-action flick

Ajay Devgn, renowned for impressing audiences with his performances, left an indelible mark with the 2018 film Raid. Following the success of his recent film Drishyam 2, the versatile actor is set to unveil a sequel to Raid as well. The official announcement and the commencement of filming for Raid 2 were revealed on Saturday.

In this much-anticipated sequel, Ajay will once again step into the shoes of IRS Officer Amay Patnaik. The mahurat shot event, signaling the initiation of the film's production, witnessed the participation of Telugu movie superstar Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja kicks off Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 with mahurat clap

On 6th January, the mahurat shot event for Raid 2 unfolded with an array of distinguished personalities gracing the occasion. The gathering included luminaries such as Ajay Devgn, Ravi Teja, and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Adding to the presence were co-producers Shiv Chanana, Sanjeev Joshi, and Aditya Chowksey, along with the talented director of the upcoming film Mr. Bachchan (a remake of Raid with Ravi Teja in the lead role), Hari Shankar.

Raid 2 is gearing up for an extensive filming journey that will unfold across a mosaic of locations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This strategic choice promises a narrative that delves into diverse landscapes, adding layers of richness to the storytelling. Helmed by Panorama Studios, the film is scheduled to grace the theaters on 15th November 2024.

Ajay shared the thrilling update on his Instagram, treating his fans to glimpses from the mahurat. His caption read, "New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot. In Cinemas on 15th November, 2024."

About Raid

Released in 2018, Raid paid homage to the unsung heroes of the income tax department, shedding light on the untold stories tucked away in their casebooks. The narrative unfolds when Amay Patnaik, a senior income tax officer, initiates an investigation in Lucknow on an influential figure suspected of money laundering triggered by an anonymous tip. The film also features stellar performances by Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

