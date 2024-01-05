Kajol didn't watch Neal 'n' Nikki for THIS reason; Tanishaa Mukerji recalls slipping into 'coma' during shoot

Tanishaa Mukerji, a radiant actress known for her versatile talent, marked her debut in 2003 with the multi-starrer Sssshhh… However, it wasn't until 2005 that she secured a lead role in the Yash Raj Films production Neal N Nikki, opposite Uday Chopra. Although the movie found favor with the masses, critical reception was mixed, and it didn't serve as a major breakthrough for her career. In a recent revelation, Tanishaa shared insights into the film's many kissing scenes, noting that her elder sister, Kajol, has chosen not to watch it to this day.

Tanishaa Mukerji was dating Uday Chopra during Neal N Nikki's shoot

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Tanishaa Mukerji opened up about the abundance of on-screen kissing in Neal N Nikki. She revealed that the film featured quite a bit of kissing, making her sister Kajol refrain from watching it even to this day. Tanishaa pointed out the conservativeness that still exists in the country, acknowledging the hesitation around such scenes.

Reflecting on the experience, the actress expressed that if the film were offered to her today, she would approach it differently, considering its impact on young minds. She didn't delve deeply into it at the time.

When asked about her on-screen kissing experience, she shared that it was comfortable since she and Uday were already dating during the film's shoot. Their relationship made the scenes easier, feeling like she was kissing her boyfriend. Tanishaa and Uday first met on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where Uday was assisting his brother Aditya Chopra, the director of the film, and Tanishaa had accompanied her sister Kajol.