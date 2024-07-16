PICS: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi complete shooting of Jolly LLB 3; celebrate film wrap with team on set

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is one of the highly-awaited films of the year. The third installment of the beloved franchise is directed by Subhash Kapoor. The latest updates around the film have already kept fans intrigued and generated significant buzz amongst movie enthusiasts. Now, it has recently been announced the shoot of the film has been completed.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 starrer shoot wraps up

Today, a while back the director of Jolly LLB 3, Subhash Kapoor, and the producers Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda made a collaborative post. The post featured a series of pictures from the film sets, with the first one featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi posing alongside the makers.

The following picture gave a glimpse of a special wrap-up cake, with subsequent pictures of the enthusiastic team celebrating the shoot's completion. The caption alongside the post read, "We make Some films for Fun …Some to run our kitchen …Some to just be in the game …But we make #JOLLYLLB to feel proud.. The story will not only entertain the audience but will also spread a message to keep the human inside alive in all of us."

"It makes me immensely happy & proud to have completed the filming of part 3 with a dream cast and never say no Team. Can’t wait to release it in theatres soon #JollyLlb3in2025," the post caption further read.

Reacting to the post, Huma Qureshi and Gajraj Rao dropped multiple red-heart emojis.

Exclusive deets around Jolly LLB 3

It is important to mention here that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you about the plot line of the film earlier this year in February. A source close to the development had informed us that just like its previous two outings, the third installment will also be a situational comedy set against the backdrop of Indian Judiciary system.

“It’s essentially a fight between the two Jolly’s – Akshay & Arshad – with Saurabh Shukla as the judge. The makers have zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the earlier two Jolly LLB films. The film will essentially be shot in Mumbai and at real locations in Rajasthan,” the source had informed.

As per the makers, the film will be released next year in 2025.

