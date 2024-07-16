Vicky Kaushal’s special birthday post for ‘love’ Katrina Kaif makes us believe shiddat wala pyaar exists; see UNSEEN pics

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 41st birthday today. On the occasion, inundated love has been pouring in for the actress. From Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday, several Bollywood celebs have posted heartwarming wishes for the Tiger 3 actress. On the other hand, we can't stop gushing over her loving husband Vicky Kaushal’s most romantic and special birthday wish.

Vicky Kaushal's birthday wish for his wife Katrina Kaif is what dreams look like

Today, on July 16, a while back, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of unseen pictures with his wife, Katrina Kaif. Extending his birthday wish, the Bad Newz actor wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"

The multi-picture post consists of eight photographs. The post begins with an endearing click while Vicky is seen wrapping his arms around Katrina, and the duo burst into laughter, looking into each other’s eyes. The second one is a bright selfie taken by the birthday girl. Up next is an unseen photo of the duo from their sangeet ceremony while they held each other’s hands.

Take a look

Dishing out major couple goals, the post continues with another couple photo as they sought blessings at what appears to be an ancient temple. The fifth click was rather a goofy one as the duo enjoyed their pizza, followed by another stunning click from their vacation.

Up next is another cutesy click that features the duo sporting masks. The Tiger 3 actress rested her head on Vicky’s shoulder while the loving husband captured the most adorable moment. The birthday post concludes with a solo photograph of Kat while she looks sleepy in a car, and the actor extends his support with his hand.

After dating for some time, Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021. The lavish destination wedding took place in Rajasthan in the presence of their loved ones.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Written and directed by Anand Tiwari, the film will hit the theaters this Friday, i.e. on July 19, 2024.