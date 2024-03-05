PICS: Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh serve boss lady vibes; Vedang Raina looks handsome at event

On the evening of March 5, 2024, the Jio World Plaza witnessed a spectacle of style and glamour as Bollywood's crème de la crème gathered to celebrate the grand launch of Gucci's new store. The red carpet was ablaze with celebrities flaunting their sartorial prowess, each outshining the other in a dazzling display of fashion finesse. While the leading ladies exuded confidence and elegance in their chic outfits, the gentlemen looked dapper in their crisp attire. Let's take a closer look at the celebrities who graced the occasion and their fashion-forward choices.

Bollywood celebs look fashionable at an event in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt made a striking entrance at the event, exuding boss babe vibes in a sleek black pantsuit. She paired the outfit with a chic gold necklace, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. With her makeup predominantly nude and the spotlight on her kohl-lined eyes, Alia radiated effortless elegance. Her loosely curled hair added a hint of glamour, completing the ensemble with finesse.

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a chic black and white ensemble, showcasing her impeccable sense of fashion. She paired a dazzling jacket with a crisp white shirt and black high-waisted shorts, creating a stylish contrast. The addition of footless tights added a trendy touch to the look. However, the highlight of her outfit was undoubtedly her striking handbag, which added a touch of glamour to the overall ensemble.

Athiya Shetty made a bold statement in a sleek black pantsuit. Her choice of accessories, including elegant danglers and a sophisticated brown handbag, complemented the ensemble perfectly. With her long hair neatly styled, Athiya exuded grace and poise.

Take a look:

Ahan Shetty, Vijay Varma, and Vedang Raina radiated sophistication in their chic attire, effortlessly captivating onlookers with their sharp and refined appearances. Their flawless fashion sense undeniably demanded attention.

Radhika Madan was an absolute vision at the event, radiating beauty in her gorgeous ensemble. She rocked a shimmering red dress layered gracefully over a crisp white shirt, perfectly complemented by a sleek black tie and matching heels. On the other hand, Mihir Ahuja sported a striking red and black outfit, looking incredibly sharp and stylish.

Check it out:

