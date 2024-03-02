Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor exude boss-babe vibes; Ranveer Singh goes colorful

The extravagant pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have become the subject of widespread fascination, attracting attention for their lavishness and the star-studded guest list. With prominent figures from Bollywood and international circles gracing the occasion, the celebrations have reached unprecedented levels of splendor. On the second day, the theme of jungle fever injected an extra level of excitement.

Leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor stole the show with their stunning appearances, while Ranveer Singh effortlessly embodied the theme with his trademark charisma, earning top marks for his interpretation.

Celebrities dazzle in Jamnagar with their jungle fever-themed ensembles

During the vibrant festivities on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, guests ventured into an exciting excursion to the wildlife rescue center, Vantara, nestled amid the scenic vistas of Jamnagar. Embracing the jungle fever theme, attendees dressed in attire echoing the spirit of the occasion. Deepika Padukone exuded boss babe vibes in her chic off-white ensemble. With her hair flowing freely in the air, she epitomized a sense of wildness, freedom, and elegance.

Hubby Ranveer Singh couldn't help but express his admiration for his wifey's beautiful look. Taking to Instagram, he left a playful comment on her post, exclaiming, "Oh Hi hottie."

Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram to showcase her stunning look. Dressed in an off-white ensemble, she appeared captivating and ethereal. Her neatly tied ponytail and the addition of green emerald earrings perfectly complemented her attire. She also shared a picture alongside fashion designer Anamika Khanna, further adding to the elegance of the moment.

As the ladies stole the limelight with their stunning ensembles, it was Ranveer Singh who truly embraced the jungle vibe with panache. Rocking a colorful shirt adorned with prints of exotic flora and fauna, he exuded wild charm. his outfit screamed adventurous chic. Adding his signature flair, he accessorized with a trendy pearl chain around his neck and stylish glasses, completing the look that was as bold and vibrant as the jungle itself.