PICS: Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan's fun girls' night with Neena Gupta and friends; 'Ain't no one like the best ones'

Friendship Day might still be a while away but Soni Razdan and her girl gang don't need to wait for the occasion to celebrate their cherished bond.

They recently gathered for a meetup, where laughter flowed freely, delicious food was savored, and heartfelt conversations filled the air. Soni graciously shared glimpses of their joyous get-together on her social media, spreading the warmth and happiness of their bond to her fans and followers.

Soni Razdan joins Neena Gupta and friends for an enjoyable girls' night

Soni Razdan's recent gathering with her girls, including Neena Gupta, entrepreneur Anu Ranjan, Sagari Nayak, and others, is undoubtedly the most adorable thing you'll come across on the Internet today. Soni delighted her followers by sharing a picture-perfect moment from their girls' night out.

The photo captures the friends, all elegantly dressed in white, happily posing together on a sofa. In her caption, Soni playfully remarked, "AND JUST LIKE THAT… They all turned up in white! #summertime #summervibes #summerbreeze #iswearthiswasnotplanned." She further expressed her affection for her squad by sharing the same picture on her Instagram stories with the caption, "There ain't no one like the best ones."

Anu Ranjan also shared the picture on her profile. She wrote, "What are the odds? We all rolled up to dinner wearing white, completely unplanned! Talk about a stylish coincidence!" The delightful photograph truly encapsulates the essence of their friendship and camaraderie.

Take a look at the heartwarming picture below:

Now take a look at the unforgettable moment when Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, and Anu Ranjan met the iconic Zeenat Aman. Soni shared a glamorous photograph capturing the essence of their meet-up, and it's truly beautiful.

In her heartfelt caption, she wrote, "Thank you Nkhan Amrohi for this very special evening … and the opportunity for a much-needed catch-up." Check it out:

These friends have been close for years, and their bond just keeps getting stronger. We love seeing the fun times they share in their photos, and we hope to see more of their amazing friendship in the future!

