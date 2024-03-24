PICS: Amitabh Bachchan delights fans with Sunday meet-o-greet; exudes ethereal charm in traditional outfit

It is another Sunday and another day of megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeping up with his Sunday meet-o-greet ritual. The most celebrated star of Bollywood, Big B has created an indelible place in the audience’s heart. Over the years, the love of his fans has only increased in leaps and bounds. The mammoth amount of stardom that he enjoys is not hidden from anyone. Thus, fulfilling the weekly ritual, the megastar came outside his Jalsa bungalow to treat fans with his glimpse.

Amitabh Bachchan treats fans by fulfilling his Sunday meet-o-greet

On Sunday, March 24, a while back, megastar Amitabh Bachchan yet again delighted his fans. Keeping up with the weekly ritual, the legendary icon came out of his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa to greet the multitude of fans gathered outside his house to catch a small glimpse of the legendary actor. In the video shared by the paps, Big B greeted his fans who had been waiting with bated breath for the actor to be a part of the special moment.

In the videos and pictures shared by the paparazzi, the megastar stood outside his bungalow beamed bright smiles, waved, and blew flying kisses at his devoted fans assembled outside his bungalow. For his special meet-o-greet, Big B radiated his effortless ethereal charm in a traditional outfit as he carried a pink kurta with a beige shawl over it.

Amitabh Bachchan dismisses 'fake' rumors around his health

This meet-o-greet becomes all the more special as it comes during the times when speculations around his health left all his fans worried. It was last week when rumors were rife that Bachchan had undergone an angioplasty procedure for a clot or a blocked artery in his leg. However, the megastar dismissed all the rumors when he exited the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane after attending the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata with his son Abhishek Bachchan.

In one of the of viral videos, someone from the crowd asked about his health. Initially gesturing with his hands to indicate everything is fine, Bachchan then responded verbally, stating, "Fake news," about the rumors surrounding his health. The confirmation by the actor himself sent a sigh of relief among his anxious fans.

Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD also starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the lead.

