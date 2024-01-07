PICS: Anil Kapoor showers love on Sonam Kapoor’s goofy photoshoot with sister Rhea; Malaika Arora reacts

Sonam Kapoor shares a very strong and special bond with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Whenever the sisters come together, they have the time of their lives. Recently, the siblings got dressed up for an event and shared goofy pictures showcasing the fun they had with each other.

Minutes ago, actress Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of pictures with her sister, film producer Rhea Kapoor. The photo album showcased the fun they had while getting clicked, ahead of the festivities. In the images, they wore traditional attires looking like desi divas. In the first image, the sister duo can be seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles.

In the next one, they laughed their hearts out until their eyes got watery. In the third one, they finally posed for the cameras. This was followed by multiple images of the Neerja actress twirling and having fun in her lehenga. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, “A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.”

Rhea and Sonam looked pretty in their custom looks by a popular clothing brand. The Khoobsurat actress decided to style her outfit with a long braid with green parandi matched to her green necklace. The bejeweled kundan choker, long earrings, and maangtika along with her matching bangles rounded up her Indian look. As for the Veere Di Wedding producer, she carried a potti bag that matched her outfit, wore a multi-layered neckpiece, and flaunted a pretty cocktail fingering. Leaving her hair open, she wore minimal makeup.

Anil Kapoor and others showered love on their photos

As soon as Sonam dropped those pretty images, their father, actor Anil Kapoor showered heart emojis on them. Rhea's husband Karan Boolani also commented with hearts while their bestie, actress Malaika Arora penned, "So lovely n so true."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor pose with Sonam Kapoor at a friend’s wedding

A couple of days ago, pictures of lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attending a friend’s wedding went viral online. In the images, Sonam Kapoor is also seen posing with their gang including Kunal Rawal, fashion designer Arpita Mehta, and Avantika Malik along with the bride and groom.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

Back in 2007, Sonam Kapoor made her debut with Ranbir Kapoor in the romantic film Saawariya. Since then, she has been part of multiple successful movies like Delhi-6, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Sanju, among others.

