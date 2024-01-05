Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor dress up in ethnic for friend’s wedding; pose with Sonam Kapoor, Avantika Malik, others

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are among the most popular and adored couples in B-Town. They never fail to make heads turn every time they step out together. Their love-filled posts for each other and romantic pictures make fans go gaga over them.

Now, they recently stepped out to attend a friend’s wedding, and their pictures have now surfaced on Instagram. Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Avantika Malik were also present.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Avantika Malik’s picture from a friend’s wedding

One of the pictures that made it to social media shows 'Team Bride'. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are seen posing together next to the bride. Fashion designer Arpita Mehta is also seen in the picture. Malaika looks gorgeous in a lime green lehenga with a net dupatta. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor donned a pastel blue kurta with white pajamas.

One picture shows Malaika and Arjun posing with their group of friends at the wedding, including Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, and Avantika Malik. Meanwhile, another group picture also features Sonam Kapoor. Avantika Malik is seen in a sky clue co-ord set with a long jacket.

Anshula Kapoor also shared a few pictures from the wedding, and one of them shows her posing with Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. Sonam wore a multi-colored short kurti with a lehenga and dupatta, along with statement necklaces. Anshula kept it simple yet chic in a printed saree, while Rhea opted for a fuchsia-pink ethnic outfit. "Mine (red heart emoji)," wrote Anshula Kapoor, while sharing the picture

About Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship

Rumors about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship began circulating around 2018. They were often spotted together at parties and gatherings. They kept their relationship hush-hush in the beginning. In June 2019, Malaika made their relationship Insta-official by sharing a mushy post on Arjun's birthday. "Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always," she wrote, and posted a romantic picture with him.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ajay Bahl's crime thriller film The Lady Killer, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. He will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

