PICS: Deepika Padukone is ready for leap year, Shahid Kapoor vows to smile while Athiya Shetty manifests happiness in 2024

All of us had a different way to bring in 2024 and so did many Bollywood celebs. While some like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra skied their way into the New Year, others enjoyed a cozy bonfire with family. Many B-town celebs also took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion.

Bollywood celebs wish admirers on New Year

Amid nature, with a glass of chilled wine, actress Deepika Padukone spent the first day of 2024. Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo album that gave us a glimpse of her day. Sharing visuals of water, flowers, and sunsets along with a glowing selfie of herself, she wrote, “A magical 1 of 366…yup, it’s a leap year!”

For Shahid Kapoor, it was all about having a blast with his family and friends. He also took his family close to nature and spent the day amid nature, soaking in the winter sun. Sharing images showcasing how his day went, he wrote, “In 2024 take a little time to smile. Happy new year all.”

His wife Mira Kapoor also dropped photos of their happy family time. The celebrity couple was accompanied by Mira’s parents, Shahid’s mother Azeem, and cousin brother, actor Ishaan Khatter. She captioned the photo album, “Happiest place in the world is with the fam. Also the boys took the best photos so I guess their dumps are better?”

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty stood next to his wife Mana Shetty as they stepped into the New Year together. Sharing a photo of them together, he wrote, “This new year we will love, wish you well or hope you will heal!”

His daughter Athiya Shetty also dropped a mushy picture with her husband, ace cricketer KL Rahul. As they stood in a dim room with a sign that read ‘We kiss’, she manifested happiness in 2024. Captioning the lovely photo, she penned, “Manifesting happiness, love and the ability to just be.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture from the best night she had bringing in 2024 with her husband Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, she can be seen in her colorful pajamas, sitting next to a well-suited Saif. Sharing the image, she wrote, “In my PJ with my man in a Dj. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever. Spread joy and peace. Happy new year lovely people.”

Like most of us, actress Aditi Rao Hydari is also grateful for the year that was and is ready to bring in the New Year. As she dropped a selfie with her boyfriend, Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth Suryanarayan, she wrote, “Happy blessed grateful. To magic happiness love unicorns rainbows and fairy dust. #happynewyear to you all.”

Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur decided to go wild and free in Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital. As she relished on her chai and munched on cookies while watching animals in the open, she wrote, “Had my first coffee and breakfast and my heart’s fill of love and laughter with my family in the wild. Spent all of the first day of the new year deep in the jungles of Kumaon, capturing it from before sunrise till after sunset. Happy New Year and wishing you the best start to 2024!!”

