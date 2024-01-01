PIC: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra celebrate first New Year amid snow-capped mountains; fans are all hearts

Last year, many Bollywood celebs tied the knot with the love of their life. Among them were Bollywood celebs Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. As the couple stepped into the New Year together, the actress dropped a cute selfie from a winter wonderland to wish their fans on the occasion.

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrate first New Year after their wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra won millions of hearts with their acting skills and cute smiles. When they starred together in the film Shershaah, they looked so perfect together that everyone manifested their wedding. It eventually came true last year. As the couple celebrated their first New Year after their wedding, the actress posted an adorable selfie with her husband.

In the picture, they looked warm and cozy, wearing fuzzy jackets. In the midst of snow-covered mountains, they decided to ski their way into 2024. In the caption, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress also addressed Sidharth’s love for ‘kala chashma’. She wrote, “2023 - so much to be grateful for. 2024-coming for you baby. Happy New Year. PS: - he loves kala chashma so much, we had 4.”

Fans react to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s first selfie of 2024

People online were in awe of the lovers and their love-filled first picture of the year. Hence, they showered them with hearts and best wishes. A user commented, “Oye hoye. Love in Snow,” while another wrote, “Omg so cute babiesss.” Some even called them ‘cute jodi’ and many wished them ‘Happy New Year’.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding

Even though there were rumors of the couple dating, they never made their relationship publically official. Sid and Kiara surprised everyone after they got married on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in a traditional ceremony.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

After acting in Satyaprem Ki Katha last year, Kiara is currently filming for a Telugu film titled Game Changer, followed by War 2. As for Sidharth, we last saw him in Mission Majnu. He is shooting for his upcoming movie Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

