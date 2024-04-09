PICS: Janvhi Kapoor visits Siddhivinayak temple on Gudi Padwa; walks barefoot as she seeks blessings early morning

Janhvi Kapoor is the perfect mix of modern and traditional in the right way. On the one hand, she looks drop-dead gorgeous and sets the temperature soaring with her red carpet looks. On the other hand, she is often seen visiting temples, proving she is also quite spiritual. The actress was snapped in the city walking barefoot to seek the blessings of Siddhivinayak in Mumbai with her team.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Siddhivinayak temple

In the pictures that have come, we can spot the actress looking lovely in her simple traditional attire as she walks all the way in the wee hours of the morning. She chose to wear a baby pink-colored salwar kameez and had her hair tied in a single ponytail. Janhvi Kapoor can be seen walking barefoot, and her simplicity is winning the hearts of the internet. Accompanied by her team members and escorted by Police staff, the actress enters the Siddhivinayak temple without much hustle.

Since she chose the early morning time to visit the temple, the actress was lucky enough to get a hassle-free darshan without many fans surrounding her. After seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha, she can be seen folding her hands and praying.

Check out the pictures:

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama film Bawaal. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starred Varun Dhawan. Upon its release on OTT, the film met with mixed reviews. She also made a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She will be next seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. It is a film based on cricket. The teaser of the film has already been released and fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

Apart from that, she is also doing the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor is also playing an IFS officer in Ulajh and she has yet another film, Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Varun in her kitty.

