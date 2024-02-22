Janhvi Kapoor details LA acting school experience where she 'learnt nothing'; says THIS gave her the 'thrill'

Janhvi Kapoor has made a name for herself in Bollywood in a very short span of time. The daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi attended the Lee Strasberg Institute in Los Angeles to learn acting. However, in a recent interview, the Good Luck Jerry actress revealed that she did not learn anything there. She further talked about the one thing that gave her the thrill.

Janhvi Kapoor on her acting school experience

In an interview with The Week, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her experience of attending the Lee Strasberg Institute in Los Angeles which is an acting school. She said: "I learnt nothing there." She further said that the only thrill was the anonymity she enjoyed in the US. "The thrill of moving to California was in the anonymity it gave me. I was not someone’s daughter for once, and that was so refreshing. But the school’s format was so rooted in Hollywood and approaching its casting agents. I actually realized I am not a method actor", she added.

The actress said that it made her realize that she should have spent more time getting to know her people and language. She said: “I wish I could have used that time getting to know my people and my country and my language a little better because I am telling the stories of my people, not of them,” she said and added, “I just wish I did more things that would make me relate to my people and I did. Once I started shooting for Dhadak, I made a 180 and I realised that the only thing that matters is, I want to tell stories of my country, I want to know the people of my country, I want to be able to speak to them, I want to be able to think like them, feel like them and sitting in LA, going to Malibu on the weekend isn’t going to cut it. It just makes you so detached and jaded.”

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama film Bawaal. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starred Varun Dhawan. Upon its release on OTT, the film met with mixed reviews. She will be next seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Apart from that, she is also doing the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor is also playing an IFS officer in Ulajh.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com is titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; film to hit