PICS: Kajol takes multiple selfies as she enjoys her time soaking in the sun and smiling

Whenever Bollywood actress Kajol is not shooting for her films, she can either be seen crocheting or backseat driving. But the bubbly and cheerful actress is also fond of laughing out loud and enjoying her own company. This is why whenever she is blessed with some sunlight, she takes out her camera and starts taking selfies of herself. A while ago, the Lust Stories 2 star dropped those sun-soaked selfies in which she flaunted her million-dollar smile.

You can hear Bollywood actress Kajol from far off. Her peculiar loud smile, goofy nature, and child-like energy fill the room with positivity and laughter. A while ago, she took to her Instagram and dropped a couple of selfies. When the sun shone brightly on her balcony, the actress pulled out her mobile phone and made perfect use of the natural light. She clicked some fun, goofy, and happy pictures of herself that are enough to make your day.

Dressed in a black shirt paired with a skirt with white polka dots, the actress left her natural hair open. Wearing minimum base makeup with pink lips and dark eyeliner, she gave her brightest smile for the photos. Sharing the images, she penned, “A smile is the shortest distance between two people. -Victor Borge #sparkjoy #grinandwin.”

Her admirers were delighted to see such innocent and raw images of the Dilwale actress. They were quick to laud her beauty, charm, and acting skills in the comments section. A user penned, “Your smile steals my heart,” while another wrote, “I don't know how to explain it, but your smile on your face brings a smile to mine.”

A third one penned a long emotional note, talking profoundly of her beauty and grace. The comment read, “Kajol is the best and most beautiful always and forever. She has the most beautiful eyes in the world and the most beautiful face ever. In her youth, she was the most beautiful girl of her generation. I will never see anyone as beautiful as Kajol in his youth. If you compare with the youth of Indian cinema, there is no one more beautiful than Kajol in her youth. The nineties are the best generation ever because Kajol is only from this generation.”

