EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon wishes to play action-packed, grey character; 'Always feel something like Gone Girl...'

2024 started with a bang for Kriti Sanon. She enjoyed two commercially successful films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, and her performances also received a thumbs-up from the audience. Recently, during a fun fan interaction at Pinkvilla Masterclass, Kriti opened up about the roles she wants to play in the future.

Sharing her dream roles with a fan, the actress revealed that she wants to show her action-packed avatar on the big screen and also desires to play a grey and layered character.

Kriti Sanon on her desire to do action and play a grey character like Gone Girl

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 film Heropanti. Since then, she has been challenging herself by playing different kinds of characters, such as in Mimi, Bhediya, Crew, and more. When asked if there's any particular kind of character that she hasn't explored yet and is dying to play, the actress shared her excitement about playing action-packed and layered characters.

"Action, I am dying to do which I haven't done yet properly. I would also wanna play a very grey character. Like I think, I always feel something like Gone Girl which is like really grey really edgy not a good girl at all because I think that will be fun, it's away from me as a person totally. Also, I think grey shade is fun to play because there's so much layers to the character" she said.

Kriti Sanon's work front

After a successful run this year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti has another interesting film lined up. After eight years, the actress will be next seen in Do Patti alongside her Dilwale co-star Kajol. Interestingly, Kriti is also turning a producer with the film, which will be her first thriller.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi. The film is slated to release on Netflix. Fans are also craving for her to return with Crew 2.

