Happy Birthday Nysa Devgn: 5 times Kajol-Ajay Devgn proved their daughter is their pride

Someone has rightly said that daughters are every parent’s pride, just like Nysa Devgn is her parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s pride. These two-star parents never leave a chance to praise their daughter and shower love on her. On several occasions, both the actors have shared pictures with their daughter, and it is proof of their love for her.

Today as the star kid turns a year older, we bring to you 5 such moments from Instagram when Kajol and Ajay Devgn hyped their daughter Nysa on social media.

5 Times Kajol-Ajay Devgn hyped their daughter

Ajay Devgn had shared this picture of Nysa looking stunning in black attire as she stares right into you through the camera. He had shared this picture on her birthday long back and captioned it as, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.” The Singham star calling her daughter special and stating that he is privileged to have her proves his abundant love for her.

Kajol had once dropped a picture of Nysa looking gorgeous in a Pink lehenga and stated that she looked pretty in this color from the age of 2.

Ajay Devgn had shared a beautiful picture of his daughter and called his daughter Nysa his ‘sharpest critic, biggest weakness & strength as well’.

Kajol had recently shared a picture of Nysa from the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash held in Jamnagar. The star kid looked nothing less than a diva in a Pink lehenga. Hyping up her daughter’s look the actress stated, “Pink is usually a #barbie #goodgirl color etc but somehow this one makes even the pink look like a #badasspink. stunning in all the colors.. and I am super biased and not objective at all mom.”

This is one time when Kajol dropped a picture of her with her daughter and praised her sense of humor, mind, and her sweetheart.

Well, all these pictures and captions scream love and pride. There is no denying the fact that both Kajol and Ajay are super proud parents and have abundant love for her.

Happy Birthday, Nysa!

