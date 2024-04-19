Kajol wraps her arms around Nysa in THIS adorable PIC; pens pre-birthday post for daughter: ‘Today is about me…’

We all know that Kajol loves both her kids unconditionally and we have seen her showering love on them on several occasions. Well, it is her daughter Nysa’s birthday tomorrow and the actress has already pulled up her celebration socks it seems.

Kajol took to her social media to share an adorable throwback picture of her holding her young daughter close to her and wrote a long post appreciating her. The actress stated that tomorrow is Nysa’s birthday but today is about her.

Kajol’s pre-birthday post for Nysa

Kajol shared a picture of her with her daughter Nysa. In the snap, the actress looks stunning in a red dress as she holds her daughter close to her while she sits on her lap. Nysa is wearing a yellow-colored frock and both of them are hugging each other.

In her caption, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress wrote, "Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself." The actress also expressed her wish to wrap her daughter and store her back in her tummy for a day.

Check out the post:

Kajol and Kriti Sanon to reunite after 8 years

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Kriti Sanon will soon turn producer with a film that she will feature in as well, and recently the actress even confirmed the same by announcing her production house - Blue Butterfly Films - on social media.

Later, we learned that Kriti is all set to reunite with Kajol after eight years of Dilwale for a mystery thriller titled, Do Patti. It is set in the hills of North India. Confirming the news, Kriti Sanon shared that Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in her heart as it marks her debut as a producer. “I love every single aspect of filmmaking and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin,” states the Mimi actress.

