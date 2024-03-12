Kajol drops cute post for daughter Nysa from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding gala; ‘I am super biased’

Kajol is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. On the personal front, she is happily married to Ajay Devgn and the couple is proud parents to a daughter and a son-Nysa and Yug. On various occasions, the doting parents are seen showering love on their kids on special occasions. Yet again, a while back, Kajol took her social media handle and shared stunning pictures of her daughter Nysa from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar with an adorable note.

Kajol shares pictures of Nysa from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

Today, on March 12, a while back, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of gorgeous pictures of her loving daughter Nysa from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In the pictures, the star kid looks resplendent in a heavily embellished pink lehenga paired with a matching blouse and dupatta. She kept her hair open and completed her look with heavy earrings, rings, and immaculate makeup.

Being the coolest mommy, Kajol showered love on her daughter in the post along with the caption that reads, “Pink is usually a #barbie #goodgirl colour etc but somehow this one makes even the pink look like a #badasspink .. stunning in all the colours .. and I am super biased and not objective at all mom (accompanied by folded hands and red-heart emoji)”

Reacting to the post, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the stunning features of Nysa. A fan wrote, “How lovely! She’s growing so fast!!,” while another fan inquired, “Mam…When she is debut in Bollywood” while a third fan remarked, “Apple has not fallen far from the tree.”

It is worth mentioning that the grand pre-wedding gala of Anant and Radhika took place earlier this year from March 1 to March 3 which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Several Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and others.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix’s anthology series, Lust Stories 2. Furthermore, she has Karan Johar’s Sarzameen in the pipeline, which will also mark Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut.

