Ajay Devgn pens priceless birthday wish for his ‘little girl’ Nysa Devgn as she turns 21

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has captured the hearts of fans and paparazzi with her frequent public appearances. As their daughter turned a year older today, the Bollywood stars took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.



After Kajol's post, Ajay also took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt birthday note for her Nysa as she turned 21 on April 20, 2024. He shared a picture with Nysa, in which she looks breathtakingly beautiful as she poses for the camera.

Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt birthday note for daughter, Nysa Devgn

Maidaan actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with his daughter, Nysa. In the picture, Nysa looks stunning in an off-shoulder orange dress. Meanwhile, Ajay looks dapper in an all-black outfit. The actor penned an emotional birthday note for her alongside the picture.

The caption reads, "Happy Birthday, My Little Girl always! As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this Birthday PS - My List For You Included, Love you forever."

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Mom Kajol shares unseen pictures of Nysa Devg on her birthday

On her Instagram handle, Kajol shared three pictures of her daughter. In the first picture, Nysa can be seen lying on the floor with a big smile on her face as a cute puppy rests on her tummy.

Advertisement

In the next picture, she is all decked up and looking gorgeous in a golden lehenga. The last picture is of her playing with a pup and has a cute expression on her face. Sharing these pictures, Kajol wished Nysa and wrote, “Happy 21st, my darling. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life. Know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back, baby! Btw, that last picture is how I look at you most days.”

Check out Kajol's post here:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Boney Kapoor's Maidaan, which received positive reviews from fans and critics. Before that, he starred in Shaitaan alongside R Madhavan and Jyotika. The movie also received positive responses. Ajay Devgn is currently busy with the production of Singham Again, the third installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Following the success of Singham Returns in 2014, the cop universe expanded with characters like Simmba (played by Ranveer Singh) and Sooryavanshi (played by Akshay Kumar).

Singham Again is expected to broaden the cinematic universe even further, featuring new faces like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan will reprise her role as Ajay's love interest in the film. Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects include a variety of films such as Auron Mein Kahaan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4.

Meanwhile, Kajol is set to reunite with Kriti Sanon after almost 8 years for her home production film, Do Patti. Do Patti is said to be a mystery thriller. The film is currently in the production stage.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ajay Devgn responds to birthday wishes from fans and loved ones; says 'Dua mein yaad rakhna'