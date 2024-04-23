Actress and celebrated television personality Archana Puran Singh who is seen laughing at Kapil Sharma’s jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show has caught the attention of the netizens with her recent activity.

She commented on Bollywood actress Kajol’s recent post. Read on to learn about what Singh wrote on the 49-year-old actress' post.

Archana Puran Singh comments on Kajol’s post

The Bollywood actress posted a note on her Instagram account which reads, “I haven’t posted a selfie in a while. But I’m still very cute. Just to keep you updated.” Archana Puran Singh commented on Kajol’s post that she loved it. Her comment reads, “Hahahahaahaaaa love it!”

Check out the post below:

When Archana Puran Singh said only Kajol could replace her on the show

Actors appearing on the show to promote their movies and series are common. In one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, the team of Salaam Venky – Kajol Devgn, Revathi, and Vishal Jethwa, graced the show.

In that episode, Archana Puran Singh made an interesting remark. She said, "If anyone can ever take over my kursi, she is none other than Kajol." For the unversed, Singh entered The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Archana Puran Singh is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show which premiered on March 30. Talking about the show, the first episode featured Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor as guests. The second episode saw cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma. In the most recent episode, the brothers Vicky and Sunny Kaushal made an appearance. Aamir Khan will make his debut in the upcoming episode.

The Great Indian Kapil Show also saw the reunion of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma after six years. It also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda. The show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 pm.

