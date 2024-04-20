Kajol has a special birthday wish for ‘darling’ daughter Nysa; shares 3 stunning UNSEEN pics of her

Today is a special day for Kajol and Ajay Devgn as it is their daughter Nysa’s birthday. We all know that the actress is a doting mother and gives glimpses into her life with her children on social media.

It was only on April 19 that the actress shared a pre-birthday note for her daughter and on April 20, she shared some lovely pictures of Nysa wishing her on her special day. Nysa's unseen pictures are no less than a birthday gift for her fans.

Kajol’s birthday wish for Nysa

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared three pictures of her daughter. In the first picture, we can see Nysa lying on the floor with a big smile on her face as a cute puppy is resting on her tummy.

The next picture is of her all dolled up and looking gorgeous in a golden lehenga. She sits on a swing and poses for the camera. The last picture is of her playing with a pup and has a cute expression on her face. Sharing these pictures, Kajol wrote, "Happy 21st my darling.. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life.. know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days.."

Check out the post:

Kajol’s pre-birthday post for Nysa

Kajol shared a picture of her with her daughter Nysa. In the snap, the actress looks stunning in a red dress as she holds her daughter close to her while she sits on her lap. Nysa is wearing a yellow-colored dress and both of them are hugging each other.

In her caption, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress wrote, “Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself.” The actress also expressed her wish to wrap her daughter and store her back in her tummy for a day.

Check out the post:

Kajol’s work front

Kajol is all set to reunite with Kriti Sanon after almost 8 years for her home production film, Do Patti. This film is going to be a mystery thriller.

